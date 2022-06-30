Genre Streamer Screambox & Bloody Disgusting Acquire “Ultra Gory” Slasher Movie ‘Terrifier 2’

EXCLUSIVE: Genre streaming platform Screambox have partnered with horror media brand Bloody Disgusting to acquire all North American rights to completed horror pic Terrifier 2.

The “ultra-gory slasher” will be released stateside this Halloween season before streaming exclusively on the Bloody Disgusting-powered Screambox. We also hear the film will play at multiple prominent genre festivals this year.

From writer-director Damien Leone (All Hallows’ Eve), the sequel welcomes back David Howard Thornton as demonic killer Art the Clown. Following his gruesome demise in the first film, a sinister presence has brought Art back to life to rein terror on the residents of Miles County. On Halloween night, he returns to the unassuming town and sets his sights on fresh prey: a teenage girl and her little brother.

The movie introduces Lauren LaVera as Sienna. Also returning is Samantha Scaffidi who will reprise her role as Victoria Heyes. Horror staple Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp) also makes an appearance.

Pic was developed by Dark Age Cinema and Fuzz on the Lens Productions and features an original score by Rostislav Vaynshtok and Paul Wiley. The film is produced by Phil Falcone, Steven Della Salla, Jason Leavy and Michael Leavy. Executive producers include Cairo Ben Amen II, Joshua Anderson, Steven Caruso, Lisa Falcone, Hank Greenberg, Marcus McGill and Thomas Smith.

The deal was negotiated by Brandon Hill on behalf of Screambox and Bloody Disgusting and Priscilla Ross Smith of The Coven on behalf of the filmmakers.

The film marks the fifth on-screen appearance of Art the Clown. Originally created for a pair of low-budget bloody shorts, the character made his feature-length debut in Leone’s 2013 movie All Hallows’ Eve.

“The Terrifier franchise embodies everything that’s great about the iconic slasher flicks of the 80s and 90s,” said Bloody Disgusting and Screambox Managing Director Brad Miska. “It’s nostalgic, it’s dark, it’s bloody, so it’s no wonder the movie—and especially Art the Clown—have become a staple for horror and Halloween fans alike. Fans are not prepared for what they’re about to experience.”

Said director Damien Leone: “Just like our incredible fan base, Bloody Disgusting immediately recognized the film’s franchise potential and acknowledged Art the Clown as a new and formidable presence in the genre. It was encouraging to find the perfect home for our batshit crazy, no holds barred, balls-to-the-wall horror film after three arduous years of production, a global pandemic and endless gallons of blood. Our goal was to create a horror film that was boundary-pushing, fresh yet old-school and demented as hell. You know…a film you can take the kids to! We are thrilled to finally answer that once dreaded question…’So, when does Terrifier 2 come out?!’”