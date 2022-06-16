Skip to main content
‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Maisie Williams Confesses That She Thought Arya Stark “Was Queer”

Photo by James Gourley/Deadline/REX/Shutterstock

One of the most memorable Game of Thrones scenes in a final season full of memorable scenes was Arya Stark getting it on with Gendry.

Many were surprised that the hookup took place. Not the least of them was Maisie Williams, who played Arya.

Williams told Teen Vogue she was “surprised” by her character’s choice on the eve of major battle.

“The first time that I was surprised by Arya, I guess, was probably in the final [season] where she whips off her clothes and sleeps with Gendry,” Williams says. “I thought that Arya was queer, you know? So… yeah. That was a surprise.”

Williams was 22 years old when the final season aired on HBO.  Arya hadn’t had any love scenes to that point, but decided it was then or never, given the stiff odds of surviving the Battle of Winterfell.

Williams currently costars as punk Jordan in FX/Hulu’s Sex Pistols chronicle Pistol.

