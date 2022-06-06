Gabrielle Union Inks Overall Deal With BET Studios Via Her I’ll Have Another Productions

EXCLUSIVE: Gabrielle Union has signed an overall deal with BET Studios via her I’ll Have Another production company. BET Studios is the venture launched last year by Paramount and BET to generate premium content from Black creators for Paramount+, Showtime, CBS, Nickelodeon, BET+ and BET, as well as select third-party platforms.

“We are thrilled to welcome multihyphenate superstar Gabrielle Union back to BET and to our newest endeavor BET Studios,” said Scott Mills, Chief Executive Officer, BET. “Through this partnership with I’ll Have Another we are further expanding our commitment to extraordinary diverse storytellers and providing platforms to voices that are integral to the fabric of our culture. We look forward to sharing the amazing projects this partnership will generate.”

Union launched I’ll Have Another in 2018. Kian Gass heads up development and production for the company, with focuses on telling stories that surround centering marginalized communities with their specific point of views in an authentic manner.

“I’ll Have Another believes that culture, community, and individual representation on-screen matters. We’re focused on telling stories centered on the most underrepresented voices, sharing their unique and diverse perspectives. It was important to me that we partner with a studio that supported our vision and BET Studios has done exactly that.” said Union. “I’m excited for this new chapter and what we will accomplish together.”

Union is attached to star in many of the company’s projects, including Netflix’s upcoming The Perfect Find opposite Gina Torres and Keith Powers. Union also recently served as Executive Producer on Disney+’s Cheaper By The Dozen and on her hit series LA’S Finest for Charter/Spectrum.

“We are proud to collaborate with Gabrielle, a leading Black woman in Hollywood, and her production company I’ll Have Another to continue creating spaces for diverse voices to be seen, heard, and celebrated,” said Aisha Summers Burke, Executive Vice President and General Manager, BET Studios. “Her creativity, intellect and industry expertise along with her ability to authentically connect with audiences are all superb resources that will help propel BET Studios forward.”

Union is repped by CAA, Range Media Partners and attorneys Patti Felker and Ryan McGinnis.