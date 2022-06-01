You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Law & Order: SVU’: David Graziano Set As Showrunner For Season 24 Of NBC Drama Series

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Johnny Depp Wins $15M In Damages After Defamation Suit Against Amber Heard; She Gets $2M From Countersuit
Read the full story

FX Orders Pilot ‘English Teacher’ From Brian Jordan Alvarez & Paul Simms

Brian Jordan Alvarez FX
Courtesy of Luke Fontana

FX has greenlit the comedy pilot English Teacher from executive producers Brian Jordan Alvarez (Will & Grace, Jane the Virgin) and Paul Simms (What We Do in the Shadows, Atlanta, Girls, Flight of the Conchords). Alvarez will also write and star in the pilot.

English Teacher is a comedy about gay high school English teacher Evan (Alvarez) and his fellow teachers in Austin as they try to balance the competing demands of the students and their parents in a world where the rules seem to change every day.

Alvarez is an actor, writer, and director with credits who has appeared in Will & Grace, Get Shorty, Grace and Frankie, and Jane the Virgin. He also created the web series The Gay and Wonderous Life of Caleb Gallo.

He is repped by CAA, Management 360, and Ziffren Brittenham LLP.

Simms is gearing up to premiere Season 4 of FX’s What We Do In The Shadows where he serves as writer and executive producer. Other credits include NewsRadio, which he created, Flight of the Concords, Boardwalk Empire, Girls, Atlanta, and Divorce.

He is represented by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham LLP.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad