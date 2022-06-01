FX Orders Pilot ‘English Teacher’ From Brian Jordan Alvarez & Paul Simms

FX has greenlit the comedy pilot English Teacher from executive producers Brian Jordan Alvarez (Will & Grace, Jane the Virgin) and Paul Simms (What We Do in the Shadows, Atlanta, Girls, Flight of the Conchords). Alvarez will also write and star in the pilot.

English Teacher is a comedy about gay high school English teacher Evan (Alvarez) and his fellow teachers in Austin as they try to balance the competing demands of the students and their parents in a world where the rules seem to change every day.

Alvarez is an actor, writer, and director with credits who has appeared in Will & Grace, Get Shorty, Grace and Frankie, and Jane the Virgin. He also created the web series The Gay and Wonderous Life of Caleb Gallo.

He is repped by CAA, Management 360, and Ziffren Brittenham LLP.

Simms is gearing up to premiere Season 4 of FX’s What We Do In The Shadows where he serves as writer and executive producer. Other credits include NewsRadio, which he created, Flight of the Concords, Boardwalk Empire, Girls, Atlanta, and Divorce.

He is represented by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham LLP.