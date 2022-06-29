Fusion Entertainment Signs Breakout ‘Triangle Of Sadness’ Actress Dolly de Leon

EXCLUSIVE: Fusion Entertainment has signed veteran Filipino actress Dolly de Leon, who got her long-overdue international breakout role in Ruben Östlund’s Palme d’Or-Winner Triangle of Sadness, for management across all areas.

Triangle of Sadness, which was acquired by Neon for North American distribution and will also be released by other prestige distributors around the world, was enthusiastically received by audiences and critics alike.

Of de Leon and Triangle of Sadness, Deadline’s Pete Hammond raved “the film has the goods to compete in several categories including Picture, Director, Screenplay and, without question Best Supporting Actress for Filipino star Dolly de Leon..at this point (she) has to be a front-runner to win.”

Classically trained in the theater, de Leon is a well-known actress in the Philippines whose credits go back to the early 90’s. In film and TV, de Leon has worked with highly-regarded Filipino directors Lav Diaz and Erik Matti on the HBO anthology series Folklore in which she played the leading role. She has also starred in more than 30 stage productions ranging from Shakespeare to Harold Pinter to Samuel Beckett.

“Dolly is an exceptional actress whose performance in Triangle of Sadness was charming, funny, and thought provoking,” said Chris Evans. “She is a perfect addition to Fusion’s list of intentional, multitalented artists and we’re thrilled to be part of her team moving forward from this Cannes breakout.”

Fusion Entertainment, founded by Chris Evans and Adam Kersh, includes a growing diverse roster of clients including multi-hyphenates Cooper Raiff and Amy Seimetz, auteurs Sean Baker and Ira Sachs, and breakthrough talent such as Mya Taylor and Namir Smallwood.

De Leon also won a 2020 best supporting actress prize at the Philippines’ Academy Awards (FAMAS) for her performance in Verdict. In 2017, de Leon was the recipient of Outstanding Ensemble Performance by Philstage’s Gawad Buhay for her work in Nina Raine’s acclaimed play Tribes.