‘Full House” Star Jodie Sweetin Shoved To Pavement By LAPD During Pro-Choice Rally

Video posted to social media shows former Full House star Jodie Sweetin being forcefully shoved to the ground by a Los Angeles Police Department officer on Saturday while the actor was taking part in a protest of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

In the footage (see it below), the actor appears to be attempting to lead a group of marchers onto an embankment away from the highway when one of the officers shoves her down the incline and onto the pavement.

The footage depicts an LAPD officer grabbing and pushing Sweetin before the actress falls forward to the ground. A group of fellow protestors quickly rushes to help Sweetin up, while other admonish the line of police officers. The incident appears to occur along a freeway exit that the protestors had blocked. Someone in the crowd yells to the police, “What the f*ck is wrong with you guys?”

Sweetin later released a statement to the press, saying, “I’m extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court. Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken. This will not deter us, we will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until ALL of us are free.”

Sweetin reposted the widely seen video on her own Instagram page, adding the comment, “Thank you for posting. Love everyone out there in the streets fighting for what’s right… #WeKeepUsSafe.”

The video was filmed and originally posted by freelance journalist Mike Ade, who wrote, “She was trying to lead a group of peaceful protesters away from the freeway,” Ade said on Instagram, adding, “Jodi is the definition of a real one and fortunately she’s okay! But for others who choose to protest today move with caution and keep your head on swivel. It’s going to be a very long summer.”

The LAPD also released a statement to press, saying, “The LAPD is aware of a video clip of a woman being pushed to the ground by officers not allowing the group to enter on foot and overtake the 101 freeway. The force used will be evaluated against the LAPD’s policy and procedure.”