‘Friends: The Reunion’ & ‘We Are Lady Parts’ Score Big At Banff’s Rockie Awards International

HBO Max’s pandemic-delayed Friends: The Reunion and Channel 4/Peacock hit We Are Lady Parts were the big winners Monday as prizes were handed out at the Banff Media Festival’s Rockie Awards International Program Competition.
Back to an in-person festival, the awards were very much looking at something old and something new at this afternoon’s ceremony.
The much-loved Friends Reunion, which brought all six original cast members back together, took home the Best Comedy & Variety Program prize, while Nida Manzoor’s We Are Lady Parts, the story of a female Muslim punk band, won Best Comedy Series: English Language.
The prestigious ceremony also saw big wins for Suranne Jones-starring BBC submarine thriller Vigil in Best Drama Series: English Language, while, in a year when non-English-language shows have dominated the landscape, HBO Max’s Danish offering Kamikaze took home the Non-English award.
In other scripted categories, Jack Thorne’s Channel 4 drama Help, about the British care homes crisis during Covid, won Best Feature Length Film, and Sky/HBO’s Olivia Colman-starring Landscapers was awarded Best Limited Series.
Other big winners at the awards hosted by Run the Burbs star Rakhee Morzaria included RuPaul’s Drag Race (Best Docuseries), Apple TV+’s Tiny World (Best Environmental & Wildlife Program) and BBC doc Surviving 9/11 (Best History & Biography).
Best Comedy & Variety Program
Friends: The Reunion
HBO Max, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, Warner Horizon, Fulwell 73 Productions, Bright, Kauffman, Crane Productions (USA)
Best in Competition Series & Game Shows
RuPaul’s Drag Race
World of Wonder, VH1 (USA)
Best Docuseries
The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet
Studio Silverback, BBC, Discovery Channel (USA, UK)
Best Lifestyle Program
Employable Me
Thomas Howe Associations (CANADA)
Best Reality Series
Running Wild with Bear Grylls
Electus LLC, National Geographic (USA)
Best in Animation: Children
Karma’s World
Netflix, 9 Story Media Group, Brown Bag Films, Karma’s World Entertainment (USA, CANADA, IRELAND)
Best in Animation: Preschool
ODO
Sixteen South, Letko (UK, POLAND)
Best in Animation: Youth
The Case (La custodia)
Graphilm Entertainment, Rai Ragazzi (ITALY)
Best in Interactive Content: Children
CBC Kids Tokyo 2020 Olympic Website
CBC Kids, Hypersurge (CANADA)
Best in Live Action: Children
Jamie Johnson
Short Form, BBC (UK)
Best in Live Action: Youth
Six Degrees (Six Degrés)
Encore Télévision (CANADA)
Best Arts & Culture Program
Introducing, Selma Blair
Discovery+, LD Entertainment, Liddell Entertainment (USA)
Best Crime & Investigative Program
Miracle Fishing: Kidnapped Abroad
Three-three-four, XTR, Kilometric Productions, Discovery+ (USA)
Best Environmental & Wildlife Program
Tiny World
Plimsoll Productions (UK)
Best History & Biography
Surviving 9/11
Top Hat, BBC, Keshet (UK)
Best Non-Fiction Podcast
Have You Heard George’s Podcast?
BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 5 Live, George the Poet (UK)
Best Science & Technology Program
Own The Room
National Geographic Documentary Film, Saville Productions (USA)
Best Short Non-Fiction Program
A Nation and Her Mother
Animiki See Digital Production Inc, Media RendezVous, Wookey Films Inc, APTN (CANADA)
Best Social Issues & Current Affairs Program
Dying to Divorce
Dying to Divorce Ltd, Aldeles, Tigerlily Productions, Freak Productions (UK, NORWAY)
Best Sports Documentary
Torn
National Geographic Documentary Films, Lightbox, Wilderpeople Productions (USA)
Best Comedy Series: English Language
We Are Lady Parts
Working Title Television, Universal International Studios, Universal Studio Group (UK)
Best Comedy Series: Non-English Language
Countrymen (Jordbrukerne)
Rubicon TV AS (NORWAY, FRANCE)
Best Drama Series: English Language
Vigil
World Productions (UK)
Best Drama Series: Non-English Language
Kamikaze
Profile Pictures, HBO Max (DENMARK, CANARY ISLANDS, SOUTH KOREA, UK)
Best Feature Length Film
Help
The Forge, Channel 4, All3Media International (UK)
Best Limited Series
Landscapers
HBO, SISTER, South of the River Pictures, Sky Studios (USA, UK)
Best Fiction Podcast
The Orchard
Princess Pictures, Audible (AUSTRALIA)
Best Short Fiction Program
@IAmSophieScholl (@IchbinSophieScholl)
Sommerhaus Serien GmbH, VICE Media GmbH, Unframed Productions GmbH, SWR, BR (GERMANY)
Rogers Prize for Excellence in Canadian Content
Captive
Antica Productions (CANADA)
Prix Francophone (Francophone Prize)
Audrey est revenue (Audrey’s Back)
Pixcom, Quebecor Content (CANADA)
Emerging Talent Prize
Rebekah Miskin (Night Owl)
