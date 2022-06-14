‘Friends: The Reunion’ & ‘We Are Lady Parts’ Score Big At Banff’s Rockie Awards International

HBO Max’s pandemic-delayed Friends: The Reunion and Channel 4/Peacock hit We Are Lady Parts were the big winners Monday as prizes were handed out at the Banff Media Festival’s Rockie Awards International Program Competition.

Back to an in-person festival, the awards were very much looking at something old and something new at this afternoon’s ceremony.

The much-loved Friends Reunion, which brought all six original cast members back together, took home the Best Comedy & Variety Program prize, while Nida Manzoor’s We Are Lady Parts, the story of a female Muslim punk band, won Best Comedy Series: English Language.

The prestigious ceremony also saw big wins for Suranne Jones-starring BBC submarine thriller Vigil in Best Drama Series: English Language, while, in a year when non-English-language shows have dominated the landscape, HBO Max’s Danish offering Kamikaze took home the Non-English award.

In other scripted categories, Jack Thorne’s Channel 4 drama Help, about the British care homes crisis during Covid, won Best Feature Length Film, and Sky/HBO’s Olivia Colman-starring Landscapers was awarded Best Limited Series.

Other big winners at the awards hosted by Run the Burbs star Rakhee Morzaria included RuPaul’s Drag Race (Best Docuseries), Apple TV+’s Tiny World (Best Environmental & Wildlife Program) and BBC doc Surviving 9/11 (Best History & Biography).

Scroll down for the full list as the second day of the Rocky Mountains festival draws to a close.

Best Comedy & Variety Program

Friends: The Reunion

HBO Max, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, Warner Horizon, Fulwell 73 Productions, Bright, Kauffman, Crane Productions (USA)

Best in Competition Series & Game Shows

RuPaul’s Drag Race

World of Wonder, VH1 (USA)

Best Docuseries

The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet

Studio Silverback, BBC, Discovery Channel (USA, UK)

Best Lifestyle Program

Employable Me

Thomas Howe Associations (CANADA)

Best Reality Series

Running Wild with Bear Grylls

Electus LLC, National Geographic (USA)

Best in Animation: Children

Karma’s World

Netflix, 9 Story Media Group, Brown Bag Films, Karma’s World Entertainment (USA, CANADA, IRELAND)

Best in Animation: Preschool

ODO

Sixteen South, Letko (UK, POLAND)

Best in Animation: Youth

The Case (La custodia)

Graphilm Entertainment, Rai Ragazzi (ITALY)

Best in Interactive Content: Children

CBC Kids Tokyo 2020 Olympic Website

CBC Kids, Hypersurge (CANADA)

Best in Live Action: Children

Jamie Johnson

Short Form, BBC (UK)

Best in Live Action: Youth

Six Degrees (Six Degrés)

Encore Télévision (CANADA)

Best Arts & Culture Program

Introducing, Selma Blair

Discovery+, LD Entertainment, Liddell Entertainment (USA)

Best Crime & Investigative Program

Miracle Fishing: Kidnapped Abroad

Three-three-four, XTR, Kilometric Productions, Discovery+ (USA)

Best Environmental & Wildlife Program

Tiny World

Plimsoll Productions (UK)

Best History & Biography

Surviving 9/11

Top Hat, BBC, Keshet (UK)

Best Non-Fiction Podcast

Have You Heard George’s Podcast?

BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 5 Live, George the Poet (UK)

Best Science & Technology Program

Own The Room

National Geographic Documentary Film, Saville Productions (USA)

Best Short Non-Fiction Program

A Nation and Her Mother

Animiki See Digital Production Inc, Media RendezVous, Wookey Films Inc, APTN (CANADA)

Best Social Issues & Current Affairs Program

Dying to Divorce

Dying to Divorce Ltd, Aldeles, Tigerlily Productions, Freak Productions (UK, NORWAY)

Best Sports Documentary

Torn

National Geographic Documentary Films, Lightbox, Wilderpeople Productions (USA)

Best Comedy Series: English Language

We Are Lady Parts

Working Title Television, Universal International Studios, Universal Studio Group (UK)

Best Comedy Series: Non-English Language

Countrymen (Jordbrukerne)

Rubicon TV AS (NORWAY, FRANCE)

Best Drama Series: English Language

Vigil

World Productions (UK)

Best Drama Series: Non-English Language

Kamikaze

Profile Pictures, HBO Max (DENMARK, CANARY ISLANDS, SOUTH KOREA, UK)

Best Feature Length Film

Help

The Forge, Channel 4, All3Media International (UK)

Best Limited Series

Landscapers

HBO, SISTER, South of the River Pictures, Sky Studios (USA, UK)

Best Fiction Podcast

The Orchard

Princess Pictures, Audible (AUSTRALIA)

Best Short Fiction Program

@IAmSophieScholl (@IchbinSophieScholl)

Sommerhaus Serien GmbH, VICE Media GmbH, Unframed Productions GmbH, SWR, BR (GERMANY)

Rogers Prize for Excellence in Canadian Content

Captive

Antica Productions (CANADA)

Prix Francophone (Francophone Prize)

Audrey est revenue (Audrey’s Back)

Pixcom, Quebecor Content (CANADA)

Emerging Talent Prize

Rebekah Miskin (Night Owl)