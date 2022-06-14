‘MR-9’: Michael Jai White, ABM Sumon, Matt Passmore, More, Join Frank Grillo Action Pic; Filming Underway

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jai White (The Dark Knight), ABM Sumon (Dhoka) and Matt Passmore (Jigsaw) are among cast joining Frank Grillo (Captain America) in Asif Akbar’s spy thriller MR-9, which is now underway.

Grillo’s son Remy Grillo will make his acting feature debut on the project which is shooting in Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Also starring will be Sakshi Pradhan (Poison), Niko Foster (Army Of One), Omi Vaidya (3 Idiots), Oleg Prudius (Wolf Warrior 2), Jackie Siegel (The Queen of Versailles), Anisur Rahman Milon (The Last Thakur) and Shahidul Alam Sachchu.

Writer-director Asif Akbar’s spy action-thriller is based on the popular Masud Rana novels written by late novelist Qazi Anwar Hussain. Plot details are being kept under wraps but we understand Grillo will play the nemesis of secret agent Rana — code name MR-9 — of the Bangladesh Counter Intelligence Agency.

Bangladeshi actor ABM Sumon will be the titular MR-9. The film will shoot in English and Bengali.

The film is adapted from the original first novel Masud Rana: Dhonghsho Pahar (Demolition Hill). Hussain published 550 novels published in the series, which is influenced by the James Bond franchise.

Bangladeshi production company Jaaz Multimedia, LA-based Al Bravo Films and MR-9 Films have joined forces to get the film into production. Producers are Al Bravo, Hemdee Kiwanuka, Colin Bates, Akbar, Philip Tan and Abdul Aziz with executive producers Niko Foster, Peter Nguyen and Phillip B. Goldfine.

The screenplay for the film has been adapted by Akbar, Aziz and Nazim Ud Daula from the first novel Masud Rana: Dhonghsho Pahar, originally published in 1966.

Grillo is starring in upcoming Lionsgate film Paradise Highway alongside Morgan Freeman and Ambi Pictures biopic Lamborghini, playing founder Ferruccio Lamborghini.