You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ Sets Late Summer Theatrical Release

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘MR-9’: Michael Jai White, ABM Sumon, Matt Passmore, More, Join Frank Grillo Action Pic; Filming Underway

From left: Michael-Jai-White, ABM Sumon, Matt Passmore and Remy Grillo AP/Courtesy/Mega

EXCLUSIVEMichael Jai White (The Dark Knight), ABM Sumon (Dhoka) and Matt Passmore (Jigsaw) are among cast joining Frank Grillo (Captain America) in Asif Akbar’s spy thriller MR-9, which is now underway.

Grillo’s son Remy Grillo will make his acting feature debut on the project which is shooting in Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Also starring will be Sakshi Pradhan (Poison), Niko Foster (Army Of One), Omi Vaidya (3 Idiots), Oleg Prudius (Wolf Warrior 2), Jackie Siegel (The Queen of Versailles), Anisur Rahman Milon (The Last Thakur) and Shahidul Alam Sachchu.

Writer-director Asif Akbar’s spy action-thriller is based on the popular Masud Rana novels written by late novelist Qazi Anwar Hussain. Plot details are being kept under wraps but we understand Grillo will play the nemesis of secret agent Rana — code name MR-9 — of the Bangladesh Counter Intelligence Agency.

Related Story

Rosanna Arquette, Frank Grillo, Dennis Haysbert Among 5 Cast In Jason Woliner's Peacock Series

Bangladeshi actor ABM Sumon will be the titular MR-9. The film will shoot in English and Bengali.

The film is adapted from the original first novel Masud Rana: Dhonghsho Pahar (Demolition Hill). Hussain published 550 novels published in the series, which is influenced by the James Bond franchise.

Bangladeshi production company Jaaz Multimedia, LA-based Al Bravo Films and MR-9 Films have joined forces to get the film into production. Producers are Al Bravo, Hemdee Kiwanuka, Colin Bates, Akbar, Philip Tan and Abdul Aziz with executive producers Niko Foster, Peter Nguyen and Phillip B. Goldfine.

The screenplay for the film has been adapted by Akbar, Aziz and Nazim Ud Daula from the first novel Masud Rana: Dhonghsho Pahar, originally published in 1966.

Grillo is starring in upcoming Lionsgate film Paradise Highway alongside Morgan Freeman and Ambi Pictures biopic Lamborghini, playing founder Ferruccio Lamborghini.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad