Fox Unveils Fall 2022-23 Schedule & Premiere Dates, New Drama ‘Monarch’ Gets Post-NFL Launch

As we reported last month, Fox broke with tradition this year by announcing the bulk of its programming slate for the 2022-23 but not a fall schedule in conjunction with its May 16 upfront presentation. The network continues to be forging its own path by unveiling today its fall grid along with premiere dates, becoming the last broadcast network to release its fall lineup but the first to announce premiere dates.

2022-23 Fox New Series

Fox brass called new country music drama Monarch, the network’s first fully-owned drama, a “top priority,” when they pulled it from the schedule two weeks before it was to debut in January and pushed it fall. The series, starring Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins and Anna Friel, is living up to that label as it is getting the same treatment in the fall that it was going to receive in midseason — a premiere behind an NFL game on Sunday (Sept. 11, following a football doubleheader) and a Tuesday 9 PM regular time slot, following The Resident.

Here’s Fox fall 2022-23 schedule (all times ET/PT unless noted) with premiere dates, in chronological order, followed by a brief analysis on the schedule, which, like most of the fall lineups revealed at the upfronts, features few changes from last season.

SUNDAY

On September 11

8-9 PM — MONARCH (series premiere Part I simultaneous in all time zones; Part II on Tuesday, Sept. 20)

Beginning September 25

8-8:30 PM — The Simpsons

8:30-9 PM — The Great North

9-9:30 PM — Bob’s Burgers

9:30-10 PM — Family Guy

MONDAY

Beginning September 19

8-9 PM — 9-1-1

9-10 PM — The Cleaning Lady

TUESDAY

Beginning September 20

8-9 PM — The Resident

9-10 PM — MONARCH

WEDNESDAY

Beginning September 21

8-9 PM — The Masked Singer

9-10 PM — Lego Masters

THURSDAY

Beginning September 29

8-9 PM — Hell’s Kitchen

9-9:30 PM — Welcome to Flatch

9:30-10 PM — Call Me Kat

FRIDAY

Ongoing

8-10 PM — Fox’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown

Not surprisingly, Fox’s established series 9-1-1, The Resident and The Masked Singer return to their 8 PM tentpole positions Monday-Wednesday, joined by unscripted stalwart Hell’s Kitchen, whose 21st season will anchor Thursday night. (9-1-1 and The Resident scored dramatic Season 6 renewals shortly before Fox’s upfront presentation.)

Monarch is the only new Fox series to make the fall schedule, with the network holding back high-profile new anthology drama Accused and Dan Harmon’s animated comedy series Krapopolis, as well as newly picked up straight-to-series drama Alert, for midseason when the network is expected to use the NFL playoffs as a launching pad for some of the new titles.

Fox’s Sunday animated lineup matches last fall’s, while the Monday combo of flagship 9-1-1 and The Cleaning Lady is reuniting after a winter run this past season.

Lego Masters also is reuniting with the series that helped launch it, The Masked Singer, returning to the Wednesday 9 PM slot where its first season aired. (Lego Masters moved to summer for Season 2 and is now back on the schedule in-season for Season 3, paired with Season 8 of The Masked Singer.)

An intriguing tweak in Fox’s Thursday comedy block, with Welcome To Flatch, after defying the odds to clinch a Season 2 renewal, now getting the post Hell’s Kitchen 9 PM slot over Call Me Kat, which is sliding to 9:30 PM. The network is keeping the 8 PM hour a Gordon Ramsay affair, with Hell’s Kitchen following MasterChef Junior, which aired in the hour in midseason and MasterChef repeats, which are slated for the time period for the summer.

Fox’s Thursday entertainment lineup is launching in the fall this coming season as Thursday Night Football is leaving the network.

Also on the Fox bench for later in the season are 9-1-1: Lone Star, new animated comedy Grimsburg, Housebroken, Fantasy Island, Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, Bext Level Chef, MasterChef, Beat Shazam, Crime Scene Kitchen and Don’t Forget the Lyrics!

Here are more details about Fox’s new series:

Dramas:

MONARCH

MONARCH is a Texas-sized, multi-generational musical drama about America’s first family of country music. In MONARCH, the Romans are headed by the insanely talented, but tough as nails Queen of Country Music DOTTIE CANTRELL ROMAN (Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon, “Feud,” “Thelma & Louise”) and her beloved husband, “Texas Truthteller” ALBIE ROMAN (multi-Platinum country music star and three-time Academy of Country Music (ACM) Award winner Trace Adkins, “Old Henry”). Dottie and Albie have created a country music dynasty. But even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown NICOLETTE “NICKY” ROMAN (Golden Globe nominee Anna Friel, “Pushing Daisies”) will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom. MONARCH is owned and produced by FOX Entertainment. Screenwriter Melissa London Hilfers serves as creator, writer and executive producer. Jon Feldman (“Designated Survivor”) serves as showrunner and executive producer. Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady (The Jackal Group), Jason Owen (Sandbox Entertainment) and Michael Rauch (“Royal Pains”) are executive producers.

ACCUSED

Based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning British crime anthology, comes a provocative series that takes you on the journey of the defendant. Each episode opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, ACCUSED holds a mirror up to the current times with evocative and emotional stories. In ACCUSED, viewers discover how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing how one wrong turn leads to another, until it’s too late to turn back. Emmy and Golden Globe winner Michael Chiklis (“The Shield”) guest-stars in the premiere episode, as Dr. Scott Corbett, a successful brain surgeon with a seemingly perfect family. He faces the limits of unconditional love when he discovers his teenage son may be planning a violent attack at school. Later in the season, Marlee Matlin, Billie Porter and Michael Chiklis each direct episodes of the anthology crime drama. ACCUSED is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and FOX Entertainment. The series is executive-produced by Howard Gordon (“24,” “Homeland”), Alex Gansa (“24,” “Homeland”) and David Shore (“The Good Doctor,” “House”). Emmy Award winner Michael Cuesta (“Homeland”) will direct the program’s premiere episode, reuniting with “Homeland” executive producers Gordon and Gansa.

ALERT

ALERT is a character-driven police procedural about the LAMPU — the Los Angeles Police Department’s missing person’s unit. When police officer Nikki Parker’s son goes missing, she joins the LAPD’s Missing Person’s Unit to help other people find their loved ones, even as she searches for her own. Six years later, her world is turned upside-down when her ex-husband, Devon Zoellner, shows up with a proof-of-life photo of their missing boy. Or is it? ALERT is a procedural drama with a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person in each episode, that runs alongside Nikki and Devon’s quest to find out the truth about the person claiming to be their long-lost son. It’s a case-of-the-week show with a case-of-a-lifetime story running through it — a story that alternately brings our two main characters gut-wrenching heartache and heart-pounding joy. ALERT is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and FOX Entertainment. John Eisendrath (“The Blacklist”) serves as showrunner and executive producer. Jamie Foxx and Datari Turner are executive producers.

Animated comedies

GRIMSBURG

Grimsburg Fox

All-new animated comedy GRIMSBURG stars Emmy Award winner Jon Hamm (“Mad Men,” “Top Gun: Maverick”), who also serves as an executive producer on the series. In GRIMSBURG, Marvin Flute (Hamm) may be the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown or correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire. But there’s one mystery he still can’t crack — his family. Now that he’s back in Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, Flute will follow every lead he’s got to redeem himself with the ex-wife he never stopped loving, even if it means hanging out with the son he never bothered to get to know. GRIMSBURG is owned by FOX Entertainment, and produced by Bento Box Entertainment. Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel created the series and serve as co-executive producers. Gail Berman, Hend Baghdady, Connie Tavel, Chadd Gindin and Jon Hamm serve as executive producers.

KRAPOPOLIS

From Emmy Award-winning creator Dan Harmon (“Rick and Morty,” “Community”) comes KRAPOPOLIS, an animated series like no other. Set in mythical Ancient Greece, the series centers on a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters that tries to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other. The series’ voice cast features Emmy Award winner Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”), Richard Ayoade (“The IT Crowd”), Matt Berry (“What We Do in The Shadows”), Pam Murphy (“Mapleworth Murders”) and Duncan Trussell (“The Midnight Gospel”). In the series, Ayoade voices “Tyrannis”, the mortal son of a goddess. He’s the benevolent King of Krapopolis trying to make do in a city that lives up to its name. Waddingham plays “Deliria,” Tyrannis’ mother, goddess of self-destruction and questionable choices. Within her extended Olympian family – forged in patricide and infidelity – she’s known as the trashy one. Berry is “Shlub,” Tyrannis’ father, a mantitaur (half centaur [horse + human], half manticore [lion + human + scorpion]). He is oversexed and underemployed, claims to be an artist and has literally never paid for anything, in any sense of that word, for his entire life. Murphy voices “Stupendous,” Tyrannis’ half-sister, daughter of Deliria and a cyclops. Trussell plays “Hippocampus,” Tyrannis’ half-brother, offspring of Shlub and a mermaid, and, obviously, a hot mess, biologically speaking. KRAPOPOLIS is owned by FOX Entertainment, and produced by FOX’s Emmy Award-winning animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment. The series is an outgrowth of the direct animation deal Harmon and FOX Entertainment unveiled in 2020.

Reality:

GORDON RAMSAY’S FOOD STARS

Award-winning chef, restaurateur and presenter Gordon Ramsay puts his knives aside as he hunts for the most exciting and innovative new food & drink entrepreneurs in his brand-new competition series, GORDON RAMSAY’S FOOD STARS. This time, he’s prepared to put his money where his mouth is, by backing the winner with an investment to take their idea to the next level. But to win Ramsay’s support, it will take more than just a great idea. As he pushes contestants to their limits through a series of relentless challenges, they’ll have to prove they possess the raw ingredients required to succeed – drive, dedication, creativity, passion and talent. Being the last entrepreneur standing will earn the winner a life-changing reward. They just need to survive Gordon Ramsay — the only angel investor. GORDON RAMSAY’S FOOD STARS is produced by Studio Ramsay Global and FOX Alternative Entertainment (FAE). Ramsay serves as executive producer, Lisa Edwards serves as executive producer and Danny Schrader serves as executive producer and showrunner.