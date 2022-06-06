Fox Corp. Names Wall Street Vet Gabrielle Brown Chief Investor Relations Officer

Fox Corp., which recently marked its third anniversary as a publicly traded company, has appointed Wall Street veteran Gabrielle Brown as its new head of investor relations.

With the title of EVP and chief investor relations officer, Brown succeeds Joe Dorrego, who established the Fox IR operation in 2019. Dorrego has continued to lead IR since his 2020 promotion to Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer at Fox News Media.

Brown will be based in New York and report to CFO Steve Tomsic.

During her Wall Street career, Brown most recently worked as a managing director at UBS, focusing on the internet and media sectors. She previously was a portfolio manager at BBT Capital Management Advisors, covering the internet, technology, media, telecom and cable industries. She began her career in equity research at ABN AMRO.

The newly appointed exec “brings a deep understanding of our industry and is a respected and influential voice within the investment community,” Tomsic said in a press release. “We look forward to putting her valuable insights and expertise to work on behalf of Fox. We would also like to thank Joe Dorrego, who agreed to take on dual roles for several years, until his successor in investor relations was identified. Joe will continue to be an invaluable member of our leadership team in his ongoing role as Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer at Fox News Media.”

Fox Corp. was formed after Disney’s 2019 acquisition of its corporate predecessor, 21st Century Fox. After a range of studio, cable TV and digital assets moved to Disney in the $71.3 billion deal, the remaining Fox portfolio was focused on TV, with the namesake broadcast network and sports division joined by a collection of local TV stations and Fox News. The new iteration of the company began trading in March 2019.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Fox,” Brown said, “with its leading portfolio of assets at a time of such rapid industry change. I look forward to working with the entire management team in effectively communicating the company’s strategy, progress, and results to the investment community.”