Former Warner Bros. Distribution Chief Jeffrey Schlesinger Invests In Digital Sales Platform Vuulr & Joins Advisory Board

EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Schlesinger, who was previously President, Warner Bros Worldwide Television Distribution, has invested in and joined the advisory board of online sales platform Vuulr.

Schlesinger, who left the studio last year after 37 years as part of the company’s restructuring under then-CEO Jason Kilar, oversaw the sale of Warner Bros’ series and films to international broadcasters and streamers.

He will now advise Vuulr, a digital platform that allows international networks and platforms to buy shows via a digital service, on product strategy and help it improve the way the buying and selling of rights is conducted. He will also work with Vuulr on its relationships with the studios, producers and buyers.

It comes after he set up his own advisory business Former Bros. Media.

Schlesinger is also investing in the company along with former colleagues Barry Meyer, ex-Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros and Ed Romano, former CFO and Vice Chairman of Warner Bros.

Vuulr has enabled the sale of over 16,800 hours of content in over 120 countries. It offers 200,000 hours of film and TV content and has deals with the likes of BBC Studios, Sony and Legendary Television as well as buyers from Disney and Paramount Global.

“For over four decades I have been deeply involved in the evolution of licensing media rights around the world across all forms of exhibition. The unprecedented rate of change today makes it clear that there is a need for more efficient ways for buyers to discover and license relevant content, and for sellers to find and transact business efficiently with more buyers. While personal relationships will always play an important role, the explosion of new services globally makes it impossible for every transaction to be done on a one to one basis in a cost effective manner,” said Schlesinger

“Vuulr’s solution unlocks value by enabling sellers to reach more qualified buyers, buyers to reach more relevant sellers and the transaction to be completed on a secure platform employing state of the art technology, resulting in more business with less cost, headcount and time,” he added.

“It’s an honor to have the backing of three of the most experienced and senior leaders of Hollywood,” added Vuulr CEO Ian McKee. “Their insight to the industry and the challenges being faced, as distribution and acquisition becomes increasingly global and fragmented, is invaluable. It is wonderful that they share our vision of how Vuulr can support the industry by increasing revenue and reducing cost in this mission critical business process, a proposition that is ever more relevant in the current economic climate.”