Foo Fighters Announce Queen, Chrissie Hynde, Dave Chappelle Among Performers At Taylor Hawkins London Tribute Concert

Foo Fighters and the family of late drummer Taylor Hawkins have announced an initial round of guest performers for the London tribute concert on September 3, the first of two such events planned (an LA show is set for Sept. 27.

The Sept. 3 Wembley Stadium Foo Fighters concert will welcome such guests performers as Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Chrissie Hynde, Oasis’ Liam Gallagher, Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme, Supergrass and Mark Ronson along with comedian Dave Chappelle.

Others on the London roster: Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney, the Police’s Stewart Copeland, Omar Hakim, Rufus Taylor, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Hawkins’ cover band Chevy Metal.

The line-up for the L.A. event will be announced later. Both shows will benefit charities.

The plan to stage the all-star “global event” tribute concerts was announced last week. Hawkins, the longtime drummer for Foo Fighters, died March 25 while on tour with the band in Colombia.

The London guest line-up was announced by the band in a tweet this morning. See it below.