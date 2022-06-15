‘Five Days At Memorial’ Limited Series From John Ridley & Carlton Cuse, Sharon Horgan’s ‘Bad Sisters’ Get Apple TV+ Premiere Dates

Apple TV+ has set global premiere dates for Five Days at Memorial, its limited series from John Ridley and Carlton Cuse, and darkly comic thriller series Bad Sisters, starring Sharon Horgan.

The first three episodes of Five Days at Memorial will launch August 12, followed by a new one every Friday through September 16. Bad Sisters will begin with its two episodes on August 19, followed by new eps on Fridays through October 14.

The streamer also released a first-look image from Five Days and four new pics from Bad Sisters; check them out them below.

Written by EPs Oscar winner Ridley and Emmy winner Cuse, Five Days at Memorial chronicles the impact of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath on a New Orleans hospital. When the floodwaters rose, power failed and heat soared, exhausted caregivers at Memorial Medical Center were forced to make decisions that would follow them for years to come. Vera Farmiga, Robert Pine, Cherry Jones, Julie Ann Emery, Cornelius Smith Jr., Adepero Oduye, Molly Hager, Michael Gaston and W. Earl Brown star in the series from ABC Signature based on Sheri Fink’s nonfiction book.

Catastrophe alum and BAFTA winner Horgan exec produces and stars in the Ireland-set Bad Sisters, which follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise always to protect one another. Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson play the siblings, with Claes Bang, Brian Gleeson, Daryl McCormack, Assaad Bouab and Saise Quinn also starring. Malin-Sarah Gozin created Bad Sisters and serves as EP with Horgan, Faye Dorn, Clelia Mountford, Bert Hamelinck, Michael Sagol and Dearbhla Walsh. It hails from ABC Signature and Horgan and Mountford’s Merman Television.

Here are the new photos for Five Days at Memorial and Bad Sisters:

‘Five Days at Memorial’ Apple TV+

‘Bad Sisters’ Apple TV+

‘Bad Sisters’ Apple TV+

‘Bad Sisters’ Apple TV+