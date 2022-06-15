Dr. Fauci, 81, Tests Positive For Covid, Experiences “Mild Symptoms”

Dr. Anthony Fauci has tested positive for Covid, according to the National Institutes of Health. Fauci has, for many, been the face of the fight against Covid-19 in the United States over the past two years, playing a leading role in the country’s response as well as being its face on TV and online via streamed semi-regular WH Covid Response Team meetings.

Though fully vaxxed and boosted, at 81 Fauci could be considered at higher risk of Covid complications.

The announcement was made today by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, of which he is director. He is also the Chief Medical Advisor to President Biden. The announcement is copied below.

He is fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice. He is currently experiencing mild symptoms. Dr. Fauci will isolate and continue to work from his home. He has not recently been in close contact with President Biden or other senior government officials.

Dr. Fauci will follow the COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical advice from his physician and return to the NIH when he tests negative.

Fauci’s positive test reflects the continued spread of highly contagious Covid variants BA.2.12.1 and now BA.4 and BA.5, which are reportedly better able to evade immunity provided by prior infection and/or the protection provided by vaccination. Most restrictions have been lifted in Washington, D.C. and around the country.

Fauci was to attend the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner at the end of April, but he backed out, citing concerns over the Covid spread at such a large gathering. A number of high profile figures ended up testing positive after the dinner, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and CBS’ George Cheeks.