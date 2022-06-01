‘Fatal Attraction’: Amanda Peet Joins Lizzy Caplan & Joshua Jackson In Paramount+ Series

Amanda Peet has joined the cast of Fatal Attraction, Paramount+’s series reimagining of the classic 1980s psychosexual thriller film. She joins previously announced series leads Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson.

Written by Alexandra Cunningham from a story she co-wrote with Kevin J. Hynes, the Paramount Television Studios and Amblin Television series explores the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders and coercive control.

Peet will play Beth Gallagher, a loyal wife, loving mother and successful small business owner whose world unravels when her husband Dan’s (Jackson) indiscretion threatens to destroy their life together.

Caplan plays Alex Forrest.

Cunningham serves as showrunner and executive produces alongside Hynes as well as Amblin Television presidents Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.

As an actor, Peet most recently starred in season 2 of the true crime anthology series Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story. Her previous TV credits include The Romanoffs, Brockmire, Togetherness, and Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip. On the film side, she has appeared in Please Give, Something’s Gotta Give, The Whole Nine Yards, among others. Most recently, Peet created, executive produced and served as showrunner on Netflix series The Chair starring Sandra Oh.

Variety was first to report Peet’s casting.