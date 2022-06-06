‘Fargo’: Juno Temple, Jon Hamm & Jennifer Jason Leigh To Star In Season 5 Of FX Anthology Series

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso), Jon Hamm (Mad Men) and Jennifer Jason Leigh (Atypical) are set as leads in the upcoming fifth installment of Fargo, FX’s acclaimed limited series created and executive produced by Noah Hawley.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

As usual, Hawley is not revealing much about the plot of the new season, which the series’ most contemporary to date. Set in 2019, it answers two questions: When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?

Temple, Hamm and Leigh will play the central characters of Dot, Roy and Lorraine, respectively.

Previous seasons of Fargo have been headlined by Billy Bob Thornton, Kirsten Dunst, Ewan McGregor and Chris Rock, among others.

Fargo creator, writer, director and executive producer Hawley, and his production company 26 Keys, lead the creative team of the latest installment of the true crime story. Warren Littlefield, and his production company The Littlefield Company, also serves as executive producer along with Joel & Ethan Coen, Steve Stark of Toluca Pictures, Kim Todd, and Vincent Landay. Fargo is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions, with MGM Television serving as the lead studio and MGM distributing the series internationally.

‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Will Have “A Bunch Of Surprises, Some Curveballs”

In addition to her Emmy-nominated tole in Apple TV+’s hit comedy series Ted Lasso, Temple also stars in the Paramount+ limited series The Offer. She is repped by UTA, B-Side Management, Maison 2, Lichter Grossman Nichols, and Relevant PR.

Hamm, Emmy winner for his starring role on Mad Men, is onscreen in the box office mega hit Top Gun: Maverick. He is repped by CAA, Forward Entertainment and Sloane Offer Weber & Dern.

Leigh next stars in Season 2 of Prime Video’s Hunters. She is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment.