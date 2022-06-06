Fall 2022 Primetime TV Grid: Fox Finally Unveils Schedule & Gives ‘Monarch’ A Sweet Post-NFL Launch Perch; Nets Overall Play It Very Safe – Update

UPDATE, 3:30 PM: We finally have a complete Fall 2022 TV schedule, now that Fox has graced us with its presence.

With a lot of that “if it ain’t broke, don’t touch it” mentality, the Murdoch-owned network didn’t exactly drop a ton of surprises after holding out on releasing its line-up with ABC, NBC, CBS and the CW during the upfronts last month. Still, giving the long on the shelf Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins and Anna Friel starring Monarch a pretty sweet September 11 post-NFL launch perch, Fox did manage to pull focus by being the first network to unveil their premiere dates.

After its gridiron enhanced kick-off, Monarch moves to a Tuesday 9 PM regular time slot, following The Resident.

Check out the entire updated Fall 2022 TV schedule in the grid below (mobile users can turn the phone horizontally to view):

Related Story TV Series Cancellations 2022: Photo Gallery

See ya midseason.

PREVIOUSLY, MAY 19 AM: If there is one thing the now-concluded upfronts have shown us this year, it’s that the diminished giants of the broadcast networks are stepping lightly but blowing a lot of bluster. Unless you’re the Murdoch-owned Fox, that is. Then you’re just giving an Art of War middle finger to the convention of a fall schedule and forcing the town to guess your next move.

Oh yeah, and the self-declared transitioning CW is primping itself for a likely sale to Nexstar – which means a double shot of Walker and All American with new spinoff series on the YA-leaning net’s schedule come September.

New Broadcast Series For 2022-23 Season: Photo Gallery

Following a pageant of often-bloated presentations from the corporate overlords in NYC over the past few days, it’s also now uncontested that the Big 3 are no longer the jewel in the crown.

Shuffled into the overall conglomerate mega-mix and seemingly secondary to their streaming cousins, ABC, NBC and CBS are playing it very safe this season, if the schedule is anything to go by. In the hope of not having to hit the panic button, there’s a Rookie spinoff coming from ABC, a Love Boat-inspired dating show docking on CBS, and NBC is taking the exact opposite of a Quantum Leap with a reboot of the cheesy 1990s sci-fi series.

Now, there’s always those midseason slots like the final season of Riverdale and more to come early next year, if not earlier. We will update this grid when Fox finally gets around to showing its unscripted and sports-speckled cards.

ABC 2022 Fall Schedule Has ‘Bachelor In Paradise’, ‘Abbott’ & ‘Big Sky’ Move, ‘AMLT’ & ‘Wonder Years’ Held

CBS Fall 2022 Schedule: Thursday Comedy Block Shrinks, Wednesday Goes Full Reality, ‘NCIS: LA’ Moves & ‘Fire Country’ Gets ‘Magnum P.I’ Slot

NBC Fall 2022 Schedule: Friday Comedy Block Sends ‘Blacklist’ To Midseason, ‘La Brea’ Returns To Tuesday

Fall 2022 Primetime TV Grid: Fox Finally Unveils Schedule & Gives ‘Monarch’ A Sweet Post-NFL Launch Perch; Nets Overall Play It Very Safe – Update

The CW Fall 2022 Schedule: ‘The Flash’, ‘Riverdale’ & ‘Nancy Drew’ Move To Midseason, ‘Stargirl’ Shifts To Fall, ‘All American’ Block On Mondays & ‘Walker’ Doubleheader On Thursday