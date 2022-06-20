Ex-Mediawan Exec Jean-Marc Rouhette Named COO For ‘Real War Of Thrones’ Firm Pernel Media

EXCLUSIVE: Paris-based Real War of Thrones has hired former Mediawan senior executive Jean-Marc Rouhette to the newly-created role of Chief Operating Officer.

The experienced exec will oversee business affairs, finance and production management at the French-UK indie. He’ll focus on developing activities in scripted, digital and brand content.

At Mediawan, he was Head of Production and looked after overseeing production processes, strategic efficiencies and relationships with broadcasters and suppliers. Prior to that, Rouhette spent more than six years at Lagardère Studios, culminating in a similar role there.

“Jean Marc brings a fantastic wealth of expertise with him as we gear up for the next stage of our development in both factual and drama programming for the global market,” said Samuel Kissous, President at Pernel Media. “He is an amazing team player I’ve long wanted to bring on board.”

His hire comes after Pernel Media hired former Arte Distribution Head Celine Payot Lehmann as International Executive Producer, as it builds out its management team.

It also follows factual commissions such as After the Asteroid for France Télévisions, which has been shortlisted for the Sunny Side Science Pitch at Sunny Side of the Doc, which is running this week in La Rochelle.

Other commissions include The Mayans: From Origins to Downfall for RMC Decouverte and Histoire TV and ZDF Info, and premium docu-drama series Rise of the Vikings for Planete+ and C8. The company is also now in production of the sixth series of Real War of Thrones for France Télévisions.