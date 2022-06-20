‘Evolution Earth’ Greenlit By PBS, ARTE, Sky Nature and Love Nature; ITV Orders Duchess of Cornwall Doc; Sky Black Equity Partnership – Global Briefs

‘Evolution Earth’ Greenlit By PBS, ARTE, Sky Nature and Love Nature

PBS, ARTE, Sky Nature and Love Nature have joined together on a natural history series, Evolution Earth, revealing how animals are adapting to our changing planet and evolving before our eyes. The five-parter will debut on Love Nature’s global linear and streaming platforms and on Sky Nature in the UK and Italy. PBS will premiere the series in the U.S. and ARTE will air in France and Germany. Produced by Passion Planet, the show is shot in extreme locations around the world and dives into the ingenuity of wild species to adapt to bigger storms, longer droughts and warming oceans, for example, while pointing to how humans may also need to adapt to the global changes around us. With numerous co-production partners, it is testament to how natural history programing is developing. Blue Ant International is distributing outside of commissioning territories, with EVP Solange Attwood calling the show a “timely take on important nature and wildlife issues that audiences around the world are looking for.”

ITV Orders Duchess of Cornwall Doc

ITV has gained exclusive access to The Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Parker Bowles and her stint as Guest Editor of Country Life magazine to mark her 75th birthday. In Camilla’s Country Life (working title), the Duchess’s experience overseeing the 125 edition of the iconic magazine will be charted as she reveals her love for the British countryside and the people and places that have shaped her. To put the edition together, HRH has invited guest writers to discover her passions, reveal her personal countryside champions and meet the people who run the charities and advocate for causes she cares so deeply about.

Sky Unveils $1.2M Black Equity Organisation Project

Sky has unveiled a £1M ($1.2M) partnership with newly-launched UK civil rights group the Black Equity Organisation (BEO) to deliver the Future 100 Growth Fund, backing Black British entrepreneurs to launch and grow their businesses. As BEO’s first official program partner, Sky will provide funding and support over three years to help overcome the barriers faced by young Black entrepreneurs in Britain when setting up businesses. The move comprises part of Sky’s £30M ($36.7M) fund to support the fight against racial injustice, which was forged during the Black Lives Matter movement two years ago. “At Sky we want to share our platform and capability to create lasting change for Black British entrepreneurs,” said Sky Group CEO Dana Strong. “We are pleased to be working with BEO to provide direct assistance and advice.”