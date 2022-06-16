Ethan Hawke To Headline & EP ‘The Whites’ Limited Series In Works At Showtime From Jez Butterworth, Richard Price, T-Street & MRC

EXCLUSIVE: Showtime is developing The Whites, a crime drama limited series starring and executive produced by Ethan Hawke. Written by Tony Award-winning playwright and prolific screenwriter Jez Butterworth (Ford v. Ferrari, Spetre), the series is adapted from Richard Price’s novel of the same name. The Whites is a Civic Center Media project in association with MRC Television, with Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman’s T-Street and Ethan Hawke and Ryan Hawke’s Under the Influence producing.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

The Whites was taken out in early April, eventually landing at Showtime. It reunites the Hawkes with Showtime following their collaboration on The Good Lord Bird, starring Ethan Hawke and executive produced by Ethan and Ryan Hawke through their Under the Influence banner.

Here is a description of The Whites: Every detective is haunted by their White Whale, the perpetrator who got away because the justice system failed. Billy Graves (Hawke), once a rising star in his department and former member of a group of well-respected cops called the “Wild Geese,” walks away from NYPD Homicide and joins the Nightwatch division, where his cases end when he clocks out— but his past comes calling when a seemingly straightforward murder case involving a White Whale unfolds, threatening his career, enduring friendships, and family.

T-Street’s Bergman, Johnson and Nena Rodrigue will serve as executive producers alongside Ethan Hawke and Ryan Hawke for their Under the Influence banner, Butterworth and Price. The project falls under T-Street’s first-look film and TV deal with MRC, which is minority investor in the company.

The Whites, which Price wrote under the pen name Harry Brandt, was published 2015. It had been initially set up at Sony for a film adaptation.

Four-time Academy Award nominee Hawke is coming off his starring role in Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series Moon Knight. He Hawke is repped by CAA, MGMT Entertainment, ID and lawyer George Sheanshang.