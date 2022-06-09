Steven Spielberg’s Classics ‘E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial’ And ‘Jaws’ Set For First-Ever Imax Release

Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment announced today that U.S. audiences will soon be able to experience Steven Spielberg’s classics E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial and Jaws on Imax screens nationwide for the first time. E.T. will be released exclusively on Imax beginning August 12, in celebration of the film’s 40th Anniversary, with Jaws to be released on Imax and in RealD 3D beginning September 2.

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial told the story of a troubled child who summoned the courage to help a friendly alien escape from Earth and return to his home planet. Originally released in the summer of 1982, the film soared to become the highest-grossing film of the year, capturing four Academy Awards and nine Oscar nominations including Best Picture, and has endured as a universal favorite in the decades since.

Based on the bestselling novel by Peter Benchley, Jaws saw a killer shark unleash chaos on a beach community off Long Island, with a local sheriff, a marine biologist and an old seafarer then teaming up to hunt the beast down. The thriller released in June of 1975 became the first true summer blockbuster and a cultural tsunami, likewise coming in as the highest-grossing film of its year. The film earned a Best Picture Oscar nom and won three statuettes, including one for John Williams’ iconic score. Almost five decades later, Jaws has become inexorable from global film culture, has inspired multiple generations of filmmakers and remains one of the most thrilling, terrifying and unforgettable films of all time.

“Universal is honored to have been a part of so many extraordinary, unforgettable Steven Spielberg films over the past 47 years, including Jaws in 1975, E.T. in 1982 and Jurassic Park in 1993,” said Jim Orr, president of domestic theatrical distribution for Universal Pictures. “No filmmaker, it’s fair to say, has had a greater or more enduring impact on American cinema or has created more indelible cinematic memories for tens of billions of people worldwide. We couldn’t think of a more perfect way to celebrate the anniversary of E.T. and the first Universal-Spielberg summer blockbuster, Jaws, than to allow audiences to experience these films in a way they’ve never been able to before.”

“IMAX is thrilled to partner with Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment to offer audiences the opportunity to experience these two iconic films in IMAX for the very first time,” said Megan Colligan, President of IMAX Entertainment. “Steven Spielberg redefined modern cinema and ushered in a new era of bold, swing-for-the-fences filmmaking, and the IMAX Experience has expanded around the world because of the trail blazed by films like E.T. and Jaws.”

“Jaws redefined what it means to be a summer-event blockbuster and now for the first time ever audiences can experience Steven Spielberg’s motion picture classic in 3D,” added Travis Reid, CEO & President, Cinema, RealD. “Everything that made Jaws a sensation and a fan favorite for nearly 50 years will be enhanced in RealD 3D, allowing fans a completely new opportunity to immerse themselves in one of the greatest summer suspense thrillers of all time.”

E.T. will open on August 12 against Roadside Attractions’ thriller Emily the Criminal, Gkids’ animated pic Inu-oh, Gravitas Premiere’s dramedy Mack & Rita, and Strand Releasing’s romance, Girl Picture. Jaws‘ competition on the 2nd of September will include Focus Features’ comedy Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.