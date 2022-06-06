Erik Barmack’s Wild Sheep Boards Synchronicity Feature ‘KILL’; CAA To Handle Worldwide Sales

EXCLUSIVE: Erik Barmack’s Wild Sheep Content has boarded Synchronicity Films and Mr. B Films’ feature KILL, which has entered principal photography.

Former Netflix International senior exec Barmack, who launched Wild Sheep two years ago, described Kill as “uniquely international, genre, and big in scope,” stating it will “deliver for all partners.” The feature, the debut film from director Rodger Griffiths, is the second Synchronicity project that Wild Sheep has partnered on, following YA TV series One More Kill from Sugar Rush’s Holly Phillips.

Meanwhile, Deadline can reveal that CAA Media Finance is handling worldwide sales for KILL and Library Pictures International and Great Point Media have also boarded the project, which is supported by Screen Scotland and Northern Ireland Screen.

The thriller explores the sins of a father, Don, and the revenge of his three sons, who are out to avenge their mothers’ murder and put an end to the cycle of violence that has consumed their young lives. After fatally wounding Don with one shot, they bury him in a shallow grave, but what should be the start of their freedom kicks off a whole new set of problems. Brian Vernel (Gangs of London), Daniel Portman (Game of Thrones), Paul Higgins (Slow Horses), Calum Ross, Joanne Thomson and Anita Vettesse will star.

“Getting an independent, first-time feature made in the new world order of film financing is nothing short of miraculous, but it’s inspiring to see that great material still attracts gutsy financiers with the commitment to support new talent,” said Claire Mundell, Synchronicity Creative Director.

KILL is co-written by Rob Drummond and produced by Mundell and Mr. B’s Lee Brazier, alongside Barmack, Library’s David Taghioff and Great Point’s Jim Reeve.

Scottish producer Synchronicity’s past credits include BIFA winners Only You and Weekend, along with hit Jenna Coleman-starring BBC One series The Cry and an upcoming adaptation of The Tattooist of Auschwitz for Sky.