Eric Dane Joins KJ Apa In Motorcycle Racing Pic ‘One Fast Move’

EXCLUSIVE: Euphoria‘s Eric Dane will star alongside KJ Apa in the motorcycle racing film One Fast Move, from Gulfstream Pictures and Luber Roklin Entertainment, which has entered production in Atlanta.

In the action-adventure pic from writer-director Kelly Blatz, a dishonorably discharged soldier (Apa) seeks out his estranged father (Dane) to help him pursue his dream of racing Supersport motorcycles. While training, he meets a small-town aspiring singer who begins to break down the walls his father’s absence had built up. Gulfstream Pictures is providing full financing for the film, with Mike Karz and Bill Bindley producing for the company, in association with Matt Luber and Lena Roklin of Luber Roklin Entertainment.

One Fast Move is Gulfstream’s second project with Luber Roklin, following the Josephine Langford-led rom-com The Other Zoey, with Drew Starkey, Archie Renaux, Andie MacDowell, Heather Graham and Patrick Fabian, which is currently in post-production.

Dane plays Cal Jacobs—father to Jacob Elordi’s Nate—on HBO’s hit series Euphoria from creator Sam Levinson. He’s otherwise best known for his role as Dr. Mark Sloan on ABC’s long-running medical drama series Grey’s Anatomy. The actor has also appeared on series like TNT’s The Last Ship, and in films including X-Men: The Last Stand. He’ll also soon be seen in John Swab’s thriller Little Dixie with Frank Grillo, Tony Tost’s crime pic National Anthem with Sydney Sweeney, Zahn McClarnon and Halsey, and John Barr’s thriller Dangerous Waters with Odeya Rush, Saffron Burrows and the late Ray Liotta.

