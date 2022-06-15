‘Entergalactic’: Kid Cudi & Kenya Barris Animated Series Gets Netflix Premiere Date

Netflix has set September 30 for the premiere of Entergalactic, the adult-animated music series based on the upcoming album of the same name by rapper, singer and actor Kid Cudi. The series hails from Kenya Barris and Scott Mescudi, better known by his stage name Kid Cudi, who also stars. The date was announced Wednesday during Netflix’s Animation Showcase at the Annecy International Film Festival. You can watch the date announcement teaser above.



Entergalactic will showcase music from Kid Cudi’s album. The series follows a young artist named Jabari, voiced by Mescudi, as he attempts to balance love and success. Finding the latter brings Jabari a step closer to the former, when moving into his dream apartment introduces him to his new neighbor, photographer it-girl, Meadow, voiced by Williams. An explosion of art, music, and fashion, Entergalactic takes place in the only city that can handle all three: New York.

The A-list voice cast also includes Timothée Chalamet, Ty Dolla $ign, Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, 070 Shake, Jaden Smith, Keith David, Teyana Taylor, Arturo Castro and Macaulay Culkin.

Entergalactic is written by Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams and directed by Fletcher Moules. Barris and Mescudi executive produce with Karina Manashil and Dennis Cummings for Mad Solar Productions, Moules, Edelman via Edelgang and Williams. DNEG is the animation studio.