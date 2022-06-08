‘Entergalactic’: Jessica Williams, Timothée Chalamet, Vanessa Hudgens, Macaulay Culkin & More Join Kid Cudi In Voice Cast Of Netflix Animated Series

Netflix has revealed the full voice cast for Entergalactic, the adult-animated music series based on the upcoming album of the same name by rapper, singer and actor Kid Cudi. The series hails from Kenya Barris and Scott Mescudi, better known by his stage name Kid Cudi. Joining Kid Cudi in the voice cast are Jessica Williams (Love Life), Timothée Chalamet (Dune), Ty Dolla $ign, Laura Harrier (Hollywood), Vanessa Hudgens (Tick, Tick…Boom!), Christopher Abbott (Kraven the Hunter), 070 Shake, Teyana Taylor (Coming 2 America), Jaden Smith (After Earth), Keith David (From Scratch), Arturo Castro (Yes Day) and Macaulay Culkin (American Horror Story). The cast was announced Wednesday in a teaser trailer on Day 3 of Netflix’s Geeked Week. You can watch the clip above.

Entergalactic will showcase music from Kid Cudi’s album. The series follows a young artist named Jabari, voiced by Mescudi, as he attempts to balance love and success. Finding the latter brings Jabari a step closer to the former, when moving into his dream apartment introduces him to his new neighbor, photographer it-girl, Meadow, voiced by Williams. An explosion of art, music, and fashion, Entergalactic takes place in the only city that can handle all three: New York.

Character descriptions below.

Kid Cudi’s Jabari, a charming, creative visionary with a splash of goofball, is effortlessly cool. Dressed head-to-toe in the holiest of streetwear grails, Jabari is just one of those kids you can’t help but love. At a first time crossroads of career success and the perfect apartment, he is about to find the final piece of adulthood: true love.

Williams’ Meadow is an on-the-rise photographer who is Jabari’s new neighbor. Meadow is not only the coolest girl at the party, she’s the realest.

Chalamet is Jimmy, Jabari’s best friend and… weed dealer, though with the new drug laws he’s now focusing on crypto and new inventions. An oxymoronic, laid back conspiracy theorist, Jimmy is never without a blunt and a book.

Ty Dolla $ign voices Ky, Jabari’s irreverent, and at times, inappropriate road dog. Ky is always there for Jabari, even though his support can sometimes come in interesting packages.

Harrier is Carmen, Jabari’s recent ex-girlfriend. Stylish and confident, Carmen is the girl you’re supposed to marry.

Hudgens voices Karina, Meadow’s best friend who is trustworthy, grounded and adorably pregnant.

Abbott is Reed, well-dressed shark with a heart and art dealer representing Meadow’s photography. Reed has the kind of chin that is sharp enough to cut glass but not strong enough to take a punch.

070 Shake voices Nadia, Meadow’s associate from the art scene. Born and raised in New York City, Nadia is an in-your-face sculptor whose voice could only be drowned out by the brashness of her own work.

Smith is Jordan. An adolescent BMX superstar, Jordan’s talent earns a pass to kick it with Jabari and Jimmy. Jordan sees the dating landscape in New York City just a bit different than Jabari.

David voices Mr. Rager: Jabari’s superhero creation.

Taylor voices Boxing Coach, Meadow and Karina’s hard-nose boxing instructor at Rumble NYC.

Castro is Len. An upwardly mobile professional, Len is Jabrari’s co-worker at Vision Comics. He wears hard-bottom shoes and a newsboy cap. He’s super smart AND super annoying.

Culkin voices Downtown Pat. Downtown legend and life-long, city-wide delinquent. Despite his gritty exterior, Pat has a very romantic heart and wise words to give.

Mescudi will write, star, and executive produce the series. How To Make It In America creator Ian Edelman will co-write with Mescudi and will also executive produce along with Barris.

Entergalactic premieres this fall on Netflix.