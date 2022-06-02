Cinetic Media Signs ‘Easter Sunday’ & ‘Super Troopers’ Filmmaker Jay Chandrasekhar

EXCLUSIVE: Multi-hyphenate Jay Chandrasekhar (Easter Sunday) has signed with Cinetic Media for management across all media.

Chandrasekhar is an actor, writer, entrepreneur and filmmaker, as well as a founding member of the comedy troupe Broken Lizard. His work with that group includes the cult favorite features Super Troopers, Super Troopers 2, Club Dread and Beerfest which he wrote, directed and starred in. He is also known for directing the 2005 hit remake of The Dukes of Hazzard for Warner Bros.

Chandrasekhar most recently directed the comedy Easter Sunday, starring comedian Jo Koy, for Universal and DreamWorks, which is slated for release on August 5th. The love letter to Koy’s Filipino-American community revolves around a man returning home for an Easter celebration with his riotous, bickering, eating, drinking, laughing, loving family. Chandrasekhar also co-wrote, executive produced, and co-starred in Searchlight’s upcoming film Quasi through his work with Broken Lizard. In addiiton, the troupe has a third installment in the Super Troopers comedy franchise in development.

Chandrasekhar’s directing credits on the TV side include The Goldbergs, Community, Good Trouble, New Girl, Fresh Off the Boat and Arrested Development. He also notably co-founded the recently launched mobile app, Vouch Vault—a recommendation and discovery platform, which has users interact with friends and trusted accounts to receive the suggestions they crave, when it comes to products, media, services and food.

“I met Jay years ago when, fresh out of college, he interviewed for a job as my assistant. I thought I was funnier,” said Cinetic Media principal, John Sloss. “While I may have been wrong, I’m smart enough to jump at this opportunity to work for him. He is exactly Cinetic’s kind of multi-hyphenate.”

Sloss founded Cinetic Media in 2001. The management and media advisory company also represents such renowned writers, directors and producers as Richard Linklater, David Gordon Green, Todd Haynes, Chris Smith, Killer Films, World of Wonder, Matthew Heineman, Yance Ford and Lana Wilson, among others. The company’s other services include content sales, financing, marketing and publicity, as well as corporate advisory, the latter of which is responsible for representing and advising media companies, brands, financiers, and publishers who are developing and executing entertainment strategies.

Chandrasekhar continues to be represented by UTA and Jerry Dasti of Sloss Eckhouse Dasti Haynes LawCo.