VIP Surprise: Royal Couple Make Starring Role In BBC Soap ‘EastEnders’ To Mark Platinum Jubilee

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall in 'EastEnders'.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall made a special appearance in BBC soap EastEnders on Thursday evening.

Regular characters were seen celebrating Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in the street when the royal couple appeared in the middle of their party.

Outside the Queen Vic pub, Charles and Camilla made a surprise entrance, stepping out of their car to be met by pub landlords Mick and Linda (actors Danny Dyer and Kellie Bright), who subsequently introduced them to the surprised residents of Walford.

“It’s lovely to be in the Square,” Prince Charles told them.

To the actor who plays the local policeman, Charles got into the spirit of the thing, asking him, “How do you keep this lot in order?”

The Duchess was introduced to a young female character dressed as a Beefeater. “I like your kit,” Camilla told her, before accepting a dram of Trinidad rum from veteran character Patrick Trueman, played by Rudolph Walker. He later offered the same to the Prince of Wales, who told him, “I thought you’d never ask.”

Finally, the royal couple joined in a toast with all the other characters to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

With many of the long-running soap’s most dramatic events occurring in the pub the Queen Victoria and outside in Albert Square, the show has always been steeped in royal history.

The Queen previously visited the show in 2001, when she met actress Dame Barbara Windsor. UK PM Boris Johnson also made a cameo appearance on the show, playing himself during the time he was London Mayor.