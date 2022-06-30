‘Dune: Part Two’ Butts Up Against ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel On Pre-Thanksgiving 2023; ‘Godzilla-Kong’ Sequel Dated For 2024

We gotta wait a little while longer for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two as Warner Bros has moved the Legendary film from Oct. 20, 2023 to Nov. 17, 2023.

The new release date for Dune: Part Two has been a traditional launch pad for Warner Bros. having opened many Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movies in that pre-Thanksgiving space as well as Justice League. However, Warner Bros. just began a staring contest with Lionsgate on the pre-holiday date as the former has their prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes on that same exact date. Warners has the upper hand with access to the Imax screens on that date. Universal also has DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls 3 and Paramount has their John Krasinski-directed Ryan Reynolds movie.

Production is starting this fall in Budapest for the next Dune. The first movie was the highest grossing title under Warner Bros. 2021 pandemic theatrical day-and-date HBO Max model grossing $400M and notching six Oscar wins.

There’s a slew of new castings for Dune: Part Two including, as Deadline first reported, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, as well as Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken and Austin Butler.

Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin are expected to reprise their roles. Producers for the pic are Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Villeneuve and Tanya LaPointe.

Meanwhile the next Godzilla-Kong sequel from Legendary has been dated for March 15, 2024. Warners previously had the date on hold, but for an untitled DC movie. Godzilla vs. Kong filmmaker Adam Wingard returns to direct. Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric McLeod, Thomas Tull and Jon Jashni are producing. Godzilla vs. King, also released under the studio’s day-and-date pandemic model, rallied movie theaters back over the Easter 2021 holiday with a $31.6M opening and $100.9M domestic, $470M WW gross.

Godzilla-Kong sequel will also have Imax screens on its release date.