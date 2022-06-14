‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ Sets Late Summer Theatrical Release

More riches are coming exhibitors’ way, particularly during the late summer dry period, as Crunchyroll and Toei Animation are releasing the next Dragon Ball movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, on Aug. 19 in the U.S. and Canada at 2,300 theaters and select Imax venues.

The only other new wide release in theaters at that time is Universal’s Idris Elba movie, Beast. Super Hero is getting a further global blast around the world at the same time.

These Crunchyroll movies are big one weekend cash cows, whereby all the fans come out in one swoop. Rival studios marvel at how Crunchyroll pulls this off, largely without a national TV campaign; dialing into and engaging their fanbase to leave the house. The last Dragon Ball Super: Broly posted a 6-day MLK opening of $22.3M, yet finaled at $30.7M. Worldwide, the pic did $115.7M.

Logline for Super Hero: the Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves “Super Heroes”. They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the New Red Ribbon Army’s objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero.

Dragon Ball’s original creator Akira Toriyama, the manga creator behind the film’s original story, screenplay and character design, was heavily involved. Tetsuro Kodama directs.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be available in both English dub and subtitled.

The Japanese voice actors for the film include Masako Nozawa (Son Goku, Son Gohan, and Son Goten), Toshio Furukawa (Piccolo), Aya Hisakawa (Bulma), Ryō Horikawa (Vegeta), Mayumi Tanaka (Krillin), Takeshi Kusao (Trunks), Yūko Minaguchi (Videl), Yūko Minaguchi (Pan), Miyu Irino (Dr. Hedo), Hiroshi Kamiya (Gamma 1), Mamoru Miyano (Gamma 2), Volcano Ota (Magenta), and Ryota Takeuchi (Carmine).

The English voice cast includes Son Gohan (Kyle Hebert), Son Goku (Sean Schemmel), Son Goten (Robert McCollum), Piccolo (Christopher R. Sabat), Bulma (Monica Rial), Vegeta (Christopher R. Sabat), Krillin (Sonny), Strait Trunks (Eric Vale), Videl (Kara Edwards), and Pan (Jeannie Tirado), while the new English voice cast includes Dr. Hedo (Zach Aguilar), Gamma 1 (Aleks Le), Gamma 2 (Zeno Robinson), Magenta (Charles Martinet) and Carmine (Jason Marnocha).

Pic’s offshore rollout via Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment include Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Central America, Ecuador, Bolivia, Uruguay, Paraguay (Aug. 18); United Kingdom, Ireland, South Africa, Zambia, Vietnam (Aug 19); India, Indonesia (Aug. 26), Malaysia, Brunei (Aug 30), Philippines (Aug. 31), Singapore (Sept. 1), Taiwan (Sept. 8), South Korea (Sept. 15), Thailand, Hong Kong, Macao (Sept. 29) with more foreign release dates to be announced.

The Dragon Ball phenomena began in 1984 when Japan’s well-known manga from Akira Toriyama premiered in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump – becoming a top ranked title throughout its 10 and a half years of publication. The manga’s reach grew to 260M copies sold around the globe. The Dragon Ball universe extends to TV animation, movies, games and merchandising.