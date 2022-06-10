‘Dragon Age: Absolution’ Animated Series Confirmed At Netflix; Sets Premiere Date

After speculation among gamers that a Dragon Age series was in the works at Netflix, the streamer has confirmed Dragon Age: Absolution, an animated series based on the popular Bioware video game franchise, will premiere in December. We’re also getting a first look at the series in the trailer above. Netflix and Bioware announced the series Friday during the streamer’s Geeked Week event.

Created in collaboration with BioWare, Dragon Age: Absolution is set in Tevinter and features an ensemble of new characters inspired by Dragon Age lore, including elves, mages, knights, Qunari, Red Templars, demons and other special surprises. Additional details to be announced.

Mairghread Scott will serve as showrunner of the series, produced by Red Dog Culture House.

Since debuting in 2009, the award-winning video game franchise has brought players into the world of Thedas with rich stories, unforgettable characters, and beautiful and deadly locales to discover. The next upcoming Dragon Age game, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, will be a single player focused experience that further builds on the adventure.

Check out the trailer above.