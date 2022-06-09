Joe Biden Trashes Trump, Worries About American Democracy, Talks Gun Violence Response During ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Visit – Update

UPDATE, 9:05 PM PT: The Boston Celtics are now ahead 2-1 in their NBA Finals series against the Golden State Warriors after tonight’s win at home, but the biggest player around was actually out on the West Coast on Wednesday.

In his first live in-studio appearance since taking off last year in the midst of a global pandemic, President Joe Biden sat down today in the City of Angels with Jimmy Kimmel. Watch the full nearly 24-minute interview above.

PREVIOUSLY, 8:07 PM PT: “What I don’t want to do, and I’m not being facetious, is I don’t want to emulate Trump’s abuse of the Constitution, and constitutional authority,” President Joe Biden told Jimmy Kimmel today of why he hasn’t inked an Executive Order to try to stop the murderous gun violence that America has tragically seen in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, to name a few, in recent weeks.

“I often get asked, well the Republicans don’t play it square, why do you play it square,” Biden added in his first live in-studio late night sit-down since taking office in January 2021. “Well, guess what? If we do the same thing they do, our democracy will literally be in jeopardy,” he went on to tell an agreeing Kimmel in what was not an entirely unexpected exchange.

With a Monopoly shout-out in the cards, take a preview peek at POTUDS on Jimmy Kimmel Live! below:

President @JoeBiden on issuing an Executive Order in response to gun violence… pic.twitter.com/KUXsyNfZrW — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) June 9, 2022

Flying in from DC for a four-day visit to the Southland, Biden today went straight from handshakes with the Governor and the Mayor on the LAX tarmac to Hollywood to tape Kimmel. Arriving at the El Capitan just after 2:30 PM PT, the President’s security net saw Hollywood and Highland under lockdown for the hour or so Biden was in the studio with the ABC late nighter. Bookending the third game of the 2022 NBA Finals, the Kimmel chat with President Biden airs at 11:30 PM ET tonight

As these pics below show, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden was there in-studio too today:

Dr. Biden actually arrived in LA yesterday to give a commencement speech at Los Angeles City College

After filming Kimmel, the Bidens whipped to DTLA for the official opening of the ninth Summit of the Americas. POTUS has a pretty full dance card at the regional gathering, on and off site. In addition, Biden is strolling over the Hollywood ATM for a double dip on this trip out West. No stranger to exacting Tinseltown A-listers from their cash, the President has two deep pocket DNC fundraisers set for June 10.

The first event over on the westside is an intimate gathering of high rollers. With tickets ranging from $1000 to $35,000, the second fundraiser is at Haim and Cheryl Saban’s Beverly Hills pad.

Unleashing the City of Angels from the BidenJam that comes from a Presidential visit, Biden will split LA on Saturday morning. Staying out West a bit long, POTUS is traveling to New Mexico from California – let them battle the traffic.