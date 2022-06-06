‘Band Of Brothers’ Tags Discovered 78 Years After D-Day And Two Decades on From Steven Spielberg/Tom Hanks HBO Epic

Dog tags belonging to two members of the Band of Brothers, made famous by Stephen E. Ambrose’s book and the 2001 Steven Spielberg-Tom Hanks HBO miniseries, have been discovered in the UK 78 years after D-Day and are being spotlighted for a documentary for Dan Snow’s History Hit streamer.

Snow’s team discovered the tags belonging to Richard A. Blake and Carl Fenstermaker after digging at Aldbourne, Wiltshire, where the 101st Airborne Division, otherwise known as Dick Winters Easy Company, were stationed during World War II. The tags were found by archaeologist Richard Osgood and a team of veterans from Nightingale and Aldbourne Heritage Centre supported by Breaking Ground Heritage.

Members of the Easy Company were made famous by the Emmy-winning HBO series Band of Brothers from Spielberg and Hanks, which dramatized the experiences of the battalion and starred Damian Lewis as Winters and David Schwimmer as Captain Herbert Sobel.

Snow’s documentary will be titled Uncovering the Band of Brothers and will premiere on Little Dot Studios-owned History Hit this month along with an accompanying podcast. The news comes a few weeks after Snow’s team discovered Sir Ernest Shackleton’s sunken endurance ship near Antarctica, which was filmed for a Nat Geo doc from BAFTA-nominated director Natalie Hewit, also helmed by Snow.

“World War II is an incredibly important and emotive period in history,” Snow said, “and it’s only right we shed light on those who gave up their lives to protect their own and other countries. As we celebrate 78 years since D-Day, I’m proud we have found further soldiers from within the Band of Brothers who deserve recognition.”