‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ Domestic Box Office Crosses $400M, 10th MCU Title To Do So

More box office milestones here as the theatrical business bounces back and the pandemic eases: Disney/Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness crossed $400M yesterday at the domestic box office during its 41st day of release.

The movie is still the second highest grossing film of 2022 to date behind Top Gun: Maverick, which beat it to $400M in 18 days, and now stands at $416M. In regards to the pandemic, Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home reigns as the highest grossing since mid-March 2020, both stateside and worldwide with $804.7M and $1.9 billion. After that in U.S./Canada, Top Gun: Maverick is second and Doctor Strange 2 is third.

Doctor Strange 2 is the tenth Disney MCU title to cross $400M in U.S./Canada after Avengers: Endgame ($858.3M), Spider-Man: No Way Home, Black Panther ($700.4M), Avengers: Infinity War ($678.8M), The Avengers ($623.3M), Avengers: Age of Ultron ($459M), Captain Marvel ($426.8M), Iron Man 3 ($409M) and Captain America: Civil War ($408M).

Doctor Strange 2 became director Sam Raimi’s highest grossing movie ever on a global basis some time ago, surpassing Spider-Man 3 ($895M), and with a current worldwide take of $935.3M ($535M overseas). However, on a domestic basis, Doctor Strange 2 is the director’s second highest grossing after 2002’s Spider-Man which stands at $407M.

We hear that a final endgame worldwide for Doctor Strange 2 is around $950M. Without a China and Russia release, a billion dollar endgame for this MCU title doesn’t appear possible.

More Marvel is on the way with Thor: Love & Thunder on July 8 and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Nov. 11.