Disney To Kick Off 100th Anniversary Celebration At D23 Expo In September

The Walt Disney Company today announced today that its 100th anniversary celebration, dubbed Disney100, will officially kick off at this fall’s annual D23 Expo fan event. While details about the company’s plans are still sparse, it’s a good bet that every arm of the Disney empire will have special plans in store for the anniversary.

A post on D23.com reveals, “Disney100 kicks off at D23 Expo on Friday, September 9, at 10:30 a.m. with an epic presentation that includes the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony, featuring Disney CEO Bob Chapek.” See all the new details about the expo’s schedule below.

Disney has, of course, been planning for its 100th anniversary for years. At Destination D23 in 2021, the company revealed the logo for the Disney100 celebration.

In March of 2021, Disney revealed The Walt Disney Archives is creating an exhibition that showcases the company’s history and legacy, to debut at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia in February 2023.

“Along with the galleries, the exhibition will feature an immersive environment of sight and sound spanning 15,000 square feet, showcasing stories and characters from The Walt Disney Company’s last century,” according to a company announcement.

Further details will likely be revealed at D23. It’s a good bet hose will include plans from Disney+, Pixar, Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm. See below for a general schedule indicating when each Disney entity will present at D23 Expo.

2022 D23 SCHEDULE:

Friday, September 9

Disney100 kicks off at D23 Expo on Friday, September 9, at 10:30 a.m. with an epic presentation that includes the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony, featuring Disney CEO Bob Chapek. The Disney Legends Ceremony will once again honor those visionaries and artists who have made significant contributions to the Disney legacy. Look for the names of the 2022 inductees to be announced in the coming weeks.

At 3:30 p.m., guests will be treated to new details, first looks, sneak peeks, surprises, and announcements regarding upcoming theatrical and Disney+ titles from Disney Live Action, Pixar Animation Studios, and Walt Disney Animation Studios. Studio heads, filmmakers, and cast members will come together onstage with the inside scoop on some of these studios’ most exciting titles.

Saturday, September 10

Filmmakers, celebrity talent, and surprise guests will join representatives from Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm, among others, onstage in Hall D23 at 10 a.m. to showcase theatrical and Disney+ titles. Going behind the scenes of these studios’ highly anticipated films, specials, and series, attendees will see exclusive footage and be among the first to learn what else is in the works.

At 3:30 p.m., Disney Branded Television will present an exclusive showcase of upcoming content. The showcase will feature appearances by talent and never-before-seen sneak previews of original content for Disney+, Disney Channel and Disney Junior, including looks at the new Disney+ Original series National Treasure, American Born Chinese, and The Santa Claus.

Sunday, September 11

At 10:30 a.m., join Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro for a look at what will be happening around the world in parks, on the high seas, at home and beyond. Attendees will get a behind-the-scenes look at the what Disney Imagineers are at work on.

At 4:15 p.m., Disney Concerts will present a special performance of Disney Princess – The Concert, featuring Tony nominee Susan Egan. The cast will perform favorite Disney Princess and Frozen songs, including classics such as “Part of Your World,” “Let It Go,” “A Whole New World,” “Colors of the Wind” and “Almost There.” The performers will share exclusive behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen.