Disney Offers Global Travel Package To All 12 Of Its Parks For $110,000

As some fans complain about rising ticket prices at its theme parks, Disney is offering what it calls “a bucket list adventure” for 75 well-heeled guests.

Priced at about $110,000 — it’s actually a mere $109,995 — the travel package is called Disney Parks Around the World: A Private Jet Adventure. That package price is per person and based on double occupancy, which means you’re in for about $220,000, unless you pay a “single supplement” fee that starts at $10,995. There are only 75 spots.

The 24-day tour includes private jet travel to all 12 of the company’s parks around the world plus stops at other manmade wonders such as the Taj Mahal, the Pyramids of Giza and the Eiffel Tower. It also includes a tour of the Lucasfilm Campus and the Walt Disney Studios. Dates for the jaunt are July 9-August 1, 2023, and booking begins next week. Airfare to and from departure and return cities is not included in the cost.

Related Story Disneyland Suspends Sales of Magic Key Annual Pass

Itinerary for Disney Parks Around The World – A Private Jet Adventure Disney

Throughout the trip, guests will be attended to by three adventure guides, Disney VIPs, Imagineers, cultural experts and other surprise guests.

The private jet is a “VIP-configured” Boeing 757, operated by Icelandair, with long-range capabilities that allow for direct flights to maximize guests’ time in each destination. Its crew will include a chef, three dedicated staff members and a physician. The package price includes most meals.

Minimum guest age is 12, but the suggested age is 14+. There is no discount for kids.

Accommodations: Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, Summit Skywalker Ranch, Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Shanghai Disneyland Hotel, Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel, The Oberoi Amarvilas in Agra, Marriott Mena House in Cairo, Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

The booking schedule breakdown is below, and here is a link to the daily itinerary for those eager to commit:

June 20: Previous Adventures by Disney Guests who have traveled on 3 or more adventures

June 22: All previous Adventures by Disney Guests

June 24: Golden Oak Members

June 28: General public