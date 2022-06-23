Dennis Quaid, Isabelle Fuhrman, David Thewlis, Josh Hutcherson & Kiera Allen To Star In Sci-Fi Mystery ‘Littlemouth’ From Director Jonathan Sobol

EXCLUSIVE: Dennis Quaid (Midway), Isabelle Fuhrman (The Novice), David Thewlis (Fargo), Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games franchise) and Kiera Allen (The Good Doctor) will star in the sci-fi mystery Littlemouth, which has entered production in the Cayman Islands. Jonathan Sobol (The Padre) wrote the script and is directing for Productivity Media and and Darius Films.

The film set in the present day follows a brilliant computer scientist (Fuhrman) who is recruited by a charismatic tech billionaire (Quaid) to work on a secret project that might just change humanity’s place in the universe forever, though it comes at great risk. Nicholas Tabarrok (Defendor, Stockholm) is producing alongside Productivity Media’s William G. Santor (Four Good Days) and Doug Murray (Unplugging), with Mimi Steinbauer’s Radiant Films handling international distribution rights.

“This is a story I am passionate about telling and I’m thrilled and humbled with the cast that has come together to bring it to life,” said Sobol. “With Isabelle Fuhrman in the lead working with an icon like Dennis Quaid and the incomparable David Thewlis (one of my all-time favorite actors), to younger stars like Josh and Keira – I simply couldn’t have asked for a better group of artists to work with.”

“When I read Jonathan’s original screenplay, I was so taken by the creative spin that he had taken on the sci-fi genre,” added Santor. “His script makes the reader think about decisions made by scientists and how they affect the world around us and beyond. He is the only filmmaker that could direct his script into a film that genre fans will love.”

Quaid is an Emmy and two-time Golden Globe nominee whose recent credits include the films American Underdog, Midway and A Dog’s Journey, as well as such series as Netflix’s Merry Happy Whatever and Prime Video’s Goliath. He’ll also soon feature in Sam McNamara’s dramas On a Wing and a Prayer and Reagan, Don Hall’s Disney animated pic Strange World and Jeff Celentano’s baseball drama The Hill, among others.

Fuhrman recently landed an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Female Lead, for her turn in Lauren Hadaway’s critically acclaimed IFC drama, The Novice. She found her breakout role in Jaume Collet-Serra’s psychological horror film Orphan, and will soon appear alongside Julia Stiles in its sequel Orphan: First Kill for Paramount Players. The actress has previously appeared in Showtime’s Masters of Sex, as well as such films as The Hunger Games and After Earth, and will also soon be seen in Jordan Gertner’s action-adventure film Sheroes for Paramount, as well as the thriller Unit 234.

Thewlis landed an Emmy nom a few years back for his stellar turn as V.M. Varga in FX’s Fargo. He’s recently appeared in films including Zack Snyder’s Justice League and I’m Thinking of Ending Things, as well as such series as Landscapers, Barkskins and Netflix’s Big Mouth and Human Resources. Other upcoming projects include the animated film The Amazing Maurice, Netflix’s series The Sandman, Enola Holmes 2 and Avatar 3.

Hutcherson is a Gotham Award nominee best known for his turn as Peeta Mellark in Lionsgate’s Hunger Games franchise. He’s also been seen in such films as The Disaster Artist, Journey to the Center of the Earth and Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, and The Kids Are All Right, and recently starred in Hulu’s series Future Man. He’ll next be seen in the sci-fi thriller 57 Seconds with Morgan Freeman.

Allen is a relative newcomer who has thus far been seen on ABC’s The Good Doctor and in the Hulu thriller Run from Aneesh Chaganty.

Sobol has previously written and directed features including A Beginner’s Guide to Endings and The Art of the Steal, also helming the 2018 crime drama The Padre with Tim Roth and Nick Nolte.

Productivity Media has been behind such notable Indies as Four Good Days, Black Bear, Percy vs Goliath, Born to be Blue and Stockholm. Up next for the company is Robert Budreau’s Delia’s Gone starring Marisa Tomei, Travis Fimmel, Paul Walter Hauser and Stephan James.

The current slate at Steinbauer’s global sales company Radiant Films International includes Unit 234; the action-comedy The Retirement Plan, starring Nicolas Cage and Ron Perlman; action-thriller The Baker, starring Perlman and Harvey Keitel; the comedy Daniel’s Gotta Die, starring the late Bob Saget and Iggy Pop; the thriller Some Other Woman, starring Amanda Crew and Tom Felton; sci-fi thriller The Immaculate Room, starring Emile Hirsch and Kate Bosworth; the comedy Unplugging, starring Eva Longoria and Matt Walsh; and Delia’s Gone.

