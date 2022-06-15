‘Demascus’: Janet Hubert, Caleb Eberhardt & Shakira Ja’nai Paye Join AMC Series

AMC is rounding out its series regular cast for Demascus. Janet Hubert (Love Life, Pose), Caleb Eberhardt (Judas & the Black Messiah, Betty) and Shakira Ja’nai Paye (All Day and a Night, House Party) have been cast opposite Okieriete Onaodowan in the half-hour comedic sci-fi series from playwright Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm and AMC Studios. The six-episode series is set to premiere next year on AMC and AMC+.

Created by Chisholm, Demascus follows Demascus (Onaodowan), a 33-year-old Black man who goes on a journey of self-discovery using an innovative new technology that allows him to experience different versions of his own life. The series is a comedic, genre-fluid, coming-of-age story with a reality-bending premise that explores the gulf between Black male perspectives, while also attempting to answer Demascus’ personal question: “Who am I?”

Hubert plays Dr. Bonnetville, a psychotherapist with a quick wit and a smart mouth; she uses her patented blend of apathy and cutting edge technology to aid her patients on their quests for personal growth.

Eberhardt is Redd, Demascus’ Bohemian artist best friend who is a reformed reprobate stumbling into adulthood, and he’s determined to take Demascus with him.

Paye portrays Naomi, an alluring performer who captures Demascus’ heart and imagination during a chance meeting; she’s a haunting missed connection and he can’t stop wondering: “what if?”

Desmascus, picked up in February as part of AMC’s straight-to-series development model, is executive produced by former Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul EP Mark Johnson, via his Gran Via Productions banner. Kirk Moore (American Crime, For Life) and Chisholm serve as co-showrunners. Myki Bajaj of Gran Via is also a producer.

Hubert is repped by DGRW. Eberhardt is repped by UTA and Crooked Letter. Paye is repped by UTA and 831 Entertainment.