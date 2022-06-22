Deluxe Appoints Former Netflix Korea Exec Samantha Kim To APAC Role

EXCLUSIVE: Industry tech provider Deluxe has appointed former Netflix Korea exec Samantha Kim to the role of Managing Director, Business Development, APAC.

Kim, who will be based in Seoul, will report to Chris Reynolds, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Worldwide Localization and Fulfillment. In her new role, she will oversee Deluxe’s efforts to implement growth in localization and mastering in Southeast Asia, notably Korea, Japan, Thailand, Philippines, Taiwan and Malaysia.

The move comes amid a growth in traveling local-language production from the Asia-Pacific region.

Kim arrives at Deluxe from Netflix where during a four-year stay she helped establish the streamer’s Korean team and helped drive strategy for the rollout of its Korean content.

In addition to her tenure at Netflix, she had APAC roles across traditional media, cable production, localization and OTT, having worked at Discovery, Iyuno and Samsung.

Deluxe’s Chief Strategy Officer, Anna Lee, said: “As content production becomes more global and stories and voices are resonating both locally and universally, the need for premium localization capabilities that address both the nuances and authenticities of any language has become critical. I am thrilled that Samantha will be spearheading our expansion in Southeast Asia where she will continue to collaborate with our global and local clients across our studio and streaming partnerships to scale to their growing needs while delivering the highest caliber services across our end to end supply chain.”

“I’m very excited to be part of Deluxe’s journey in APAC and look forward to contributing to its expansion in the forthcoming years,” added Kim. “It’s an incredible opportunity for Deluxe to strengthen its presence in Asia and provide global media services to local and global partners while supporting their international content launches. I feel extremely fortunate to work with such a talented team at Deluxe who are determined to support our growth in APAC.”