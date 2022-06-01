‘Death Of A Salesman’ Revival Starring Wendell Pierce And Sharon D Clarke Finds Broadway Home, Sets Preview Date

EXCLUSIVE: The acclaimed Young Vic/West End revival of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman starring Wendell Pierce and Sharon D Clarke will begin previews on Sept. 19 at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre, producers announced today.

The limited engagement will run for 17 weeks only.

Produced by Cindy Tolan, Elliott & Harper Productions and Kwame Kwei-Armah, the revival is directed by Miranda Cromwell, who co-directed the London production alongside Marianne Elliott. Together, they won the 2020 Olivier Award for Best Direction.

Pierce (The Wire, Broadway’s The Piano Lesson) was nominated for an Olivier Award for his performance as Willy Loman; Clarke, currently nominated for a Tony Award for Caroline, Or Change, won an Olivier for her performance as Linda Loman.

The revival, which presents Death of a Salesman from the perspective of a Black family, will feature a new cast of supporting actors for Broadway, including Tony Award winner André De Shields (Hadestown) and Khris Davis.

Additional information including an official opening date and complete casting will be announced soon.

Death of a Salesman originally premiered on Broadway in 1949 with a production directed by Elia Kazan, going on to win six Tony Awards including Best Play and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The play was subsequently revived on Broadway four times, most recently in a 2012 production that starred Philip Seymour Hoffman, Linda Emond, Andrew Garfield and Finn Wittrock.