How To Watch Friday’s Daytime Emmys Ceremony Online & On TV

The 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards are set to be handed out Friday in a two-hour telecast hosted by Entertainment Tonight duo Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner that will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ at 6 p.m. ET/PT. The ceremony takes place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, with the show in-person again after being virtual the past two years.

The Daytime Emmys’ Creative Arts and Lifestyle ceremony took place last week, setting the stage for Friday’s main event. Soaps The Young and the Restless, General Hospital and Days of Our Lives pace this year’s field with 18, 17 and 11 nominations apiece, respectively; all are up in the Outstanding Daytime Drama Series race along with CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful and Peacock’s Days spinoff Beyond Salem.

Talkers The Kelly Clarkson Show and The View have nine noms each this year, with Kelly Clarkson coming into the night with a leading four wins already from last week’s Creative Arts ceremony. A total of 14 categories will be presented Friday along with a lifetime achievement award to Days of Our Lives star John Aniston.

Presenters expected to attend include Drew Barrymore, Tamron Hall, Scott Evans (Access Hollywood), Jerry O’Connell & Natalie Morales (The Talk), Deborah Norville (Inside Edition), Deidre Hall (Beyond Salem), Krista Allen (The Bold and the Beautiful), Tanner Novlan (The Bold and the Beautiful), Tanisha Harper (General Hospital), Cameron Mathison (General Hospital), Galen Gering (Days of our Lives), Sean Dominic (The Young and the Restless), Christian Le Blanc (The Young and the Restless), James Reynolds (Beyond Salem), Lawrence Saint-Victor (The Bold and the Beautiful), Camila Banus (Days of Our Lives), Laura Wright (General Hospital), Tracey Bregman (The Young and the Restless) and Suzanne Rogers who is presenting Aniston’s lifetime achievement award.

Michael Bolton will sing a song for the ceremony’s In Memoriam segment.

Here are the categories being presented Friday:

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

Beyond Salem (Peacock)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Outstanding Game Show

Family Feud (SYNDICATED)

Jeopardy! (SYNDICATED)

Let’s Make a Deal (CBS)

The Price Is Right (CBS)

Wheel of Fortune (SYNDICATED)

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

GMA3: What You Need to Know (ABC)

Peace of Mind with Taraji (Facebook Watch)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

Red Table Talk: The Estefans (Facebook Watch)

Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED)

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts (Disney+)

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)

Hot Ones (Complex Networks)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

Live with Kelly and Ryan (SYNDICATED)

Today Show with Hoda & Jenna (NBC)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Marci Miller as Abigail DiMera, Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Mishael Morgan as Amanda Sinclair, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves, General Hospital (ABC)

Laura Wright as Carly Corinthos, General Hospital (ABC)

Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker, Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Eric Martsolf as Brady Black, Days of Our Lives (NBC)

John McCook as Eric Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

James Reynolds as Abe Carver, Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Kimberlin Brown as Sheila Carter, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, General Hospital (ABC)

Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera, Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Melissa Ordway as Abby Newman, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne, General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Bryton James as Devon Hamilton, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault, General Hospital (ABC)

Aaron D. Spears as Justin Barber, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine, General Hospital (ABC)

Jordi Vilasuso as Rey Rosales, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Daytime Drama Series

Lindsay Arnold as Allie Horton, Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine, General Hospital (ABC)

Alyvia Alyn Lind as Faith Newman, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

William Lipton as Cameron Webber, General Hospital (ABC)

Sydney Mikayla as Trina Robinson, General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Game Show Host

Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal (CBS)

Steve Harvey, Family Feud (SYNDICATED)

Leah Remini, People Puzzler (Game Show Network)

Pat Sajak, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC)

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune (SYNDICATED)

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan; Red Table Talk: The Estefans (Facebook Watch)

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Meghan McCain; The View (ABC)

Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED)

Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade; Peace of Mind with Taraji (Facebook Watch)

Robin Roberts, Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts (Disney+)

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush-Hager; Today Show with Hoda & Jenna (NBC)

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest; Live with Kelly and Ryan (SYNDICATED)

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Beyond Salem (Peacock)

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Beyond Salem (Peacock)

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

After Friday’s show, the inaugural Children’s & Family Emmy Awards separating the children’s programming categories will take place December 11 in Los Angeles. That move is part of a larger teaming of Daytime Emmy organizer the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and Primetime Emmy organizer the Television Academy to administer awards by content genre, as opposed to program airtime.