‘Days Of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’ Adds Loretta Devine, Eileen Davidson, Vince Van Patten & More To Second Chapter

Eileen Davidson (The Young and the Restless), Loretta Devine (Grey’s Anatomy) and Vince Van Patten (7 Days to Vegas) are among the latest actors to join second chapter of Peacock’s original series Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.

Christopher Sean (You), Tanner Stine (Impulse), Abigail Klein (Code Black), Colton Little (General Hospital) and Victoria Grace (All of Us Are Dead) will also appear in the five-episode season that will stream from July 11-15. The previously announced cast include Kristian Alfonso (Hope Williams Brady); Peter Reckell (Bo Brady); Deidre Hall (Dr. Marlena Evans); Drake Hogestyn (John Black); Steve Burton (Harris Michaels); Stephen Nichols (Steve “Patch” Johnson); Mary Beth Evans (Kayla Brady Johnson); Lucas Adams (Tripp Johnson); Camila Banus (Gabi Hernandez); Victoria Konefal (Ciara Brady); Robert Scott Wilson (Ben Weston) and Remington Hoffman (Li Shin).

Here’s the official logline for the second installment of Beyond Salem: “In an epic, action-packed tale that spans the entire globe, from Monte Carlo to Hong Kong, beloved characters from Days of our Lives once again go Beyond Salem! as they trade the comforts of home for an adventure of a lifetime! Supercouple Steve and Kayla make a surprise visit to their children in Seattle, while private eye John Black travels to San Francisco to see his son, Paul. Meanwhile, new parents Ben and Ciara drop anchor in Montreal – where they are greeted by a much-missed Hope! Over the course of five thrilling episodes, heartwarming family reunions take a dangerous turn as a mysterious adversary wreaks havoc on their lives.”

Beyond Salem was recently nominated for four Daytime Emmy Awards including: Outstanding Daytime Drama Series, Outstanding Writing, Outstanding Directing, and Outstanding Casting. It’s produced by Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday is the executive producer with co-executive producer Albert Alarr. Ron Carlivati serves as head writer.

Peacock is also the exclusive streaming home of Days of Our Lives. The daytime soap also airs weekdays on NBC.

The first installment of Beyond Salem debuted last September. Lisa Rinna reprised her role as Billie Reed, with Hall as Marlena and Hogestyn as John.