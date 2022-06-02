‘Not Dead Yet’ Creators David Windsor & Casey Johnson Ink Overall Deal With 20th Television

EXCLUSIVE: David Windsor and Casey Johnson, creators and executive producers of ABC’s newly picked up series Not Dead Yet, are expanding their relationship with 20th Television, the studio behind the single-camera comedy starring Gina Rodriguez, with a three-year overall deal.

Windsor and Johnson are coming off a three-year run as co-executive producers on 20th TV’s hit drama series This Is Us, which just wrapped its sixth-season run on NBC. The duo juggled their duties on This Is Us‘ final season with writing and executive producing the Not Dead Yet pilot for 20th TV. The project, based on Confessions of a Forty-Something F**k Up by Alexandra Potter, became the only half-hour pilot to get a series order by ABC last month. It will premiere in midseason.

At 20th TV, Windsor and Johnson previously served as co-executive producers on cult comedy series Don’t Trust The B—— In Apartment 23 during its two-season run on ABC. Additionally, the duo created and executive produced the ABC/ABC Studios comedy series The Real O’Neals, which ran on ABC for two seasons.

“David and Casey are incredibly important writers to us who have done it all – from the soulful This Is Us to the wonderful Real O’Neals and the outrageous Don’t Trust the B – and now they’ve done it again with Not Dead Yet, a wildly inventive series,” said Karey Burke, President, 20th Television. “We love working with them and this deal ensures they will continue to create for this studio for many years to come.”

Not Dead Yet follows Nell Stevens (Rodriguez), broke, newly single and feeling old, a self-described 40-something disaster, who works to restart the life and career she left behind 10 years ago. When she lands the only job she can find – writing obituaries – Nell starts getting life advice from an unlikely source.

Johnson and Windsor executive produce the series with Wonderland Sound and Vision’s McG, Mary Viola and Corey Marsh also exec producing.

“We have loved being a part of the ABC/Disney family for many years and our experience making the pilot of Not Dead Yet with everyone at 20th was one of the best in our career,” said Windsor and Johnson. “The studio was incredibly supportive from day one. We could not be more excited to continue our partnership with Dana, Karey, Sharon, Carolyn and their amazing teams and look forward to creating shows on both the comedy and drama sides.”

Windsor and Johnson’s series credits also include What I Like About You, Greek, Mr. Sunshine and Breaking In. They are repped by ICM Partners and attorney Ken Richman.