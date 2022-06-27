David Oyelowo-Led Dramedy ‘Government Cheese’ Nears Series Order At Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is close to a series order for dramedy Government Cheese, starring and executive produced by David Oyelowo. In addition to Oyelowo, the project hails from creators Paul Hunter and Aeyesha Carr (Midnight Run, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Macro Television Studios and Apple Studios.

Written and executive produced by Hunter, who also directs, and Carr, Government Cheese follows Hampton Chambers, played by Oyelowo, a man recently released from prison who struggles to keep his criminal past at bay and win back his family, all while processing moments of divine intervention that seem to happen with increasing frequency.

Charles D. King, Marta Fernandez, Jelani Johnson and Ahmadou Seck executive produce for Macro Television Studios. Oyelowo will executive produce through his Yoruba Saxon banner. Ali Brown will serve as co-executive producer alongside Hunter through Ventureland.

Oyelowo will next be seen on the big screen in the film See How They Run, a murder-mystery set in 1950s London, co-starring Saoirse Ronan and Ruth Wilson. He is also starring as Bass Reeves, the title role in a Paramount+ series about the first Black deputy U.S. marshal west of the Mississippi River.