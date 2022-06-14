David Cronenberg’s ‘Crimes Of The Future’ Sells To Latin America, Turkey, India & Malaysia

EXCLUSIVE: MUBI has acquired David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future for Latin America, Turkey, India and Malaysia.

Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart, Scott Speedman and Welket Bungué star in the story set in a world in which humans must adapt to a synthetic environment. With his partner Caprice, Saul Tenser, a celebrity performance artist, publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances.

Release dates and plans are still being set. Rocket Science is handling international sales and negotiated the deal with MUBI.

Written and directed by Cronenberg, the film had its world premiere at the recent Cannes Film Festival. It is produced by Robert Lantos. Pic is a Canada-Greece co-production with Serendipity Point Films and Argonauts Productions.

The film marks the fourth collaboration between Lantos and Cronenberg following Crash, eXistenZ, and Eastern Promises. Panos Papahadzis and Steve Solomos are also producers, with Laura Lanktree as co-producer. Executive producers include Joe Iacono, Thorsten Schumacher, Peter Touche, Christelle Conan, and Aida Tannyan, with Victor Loewy and Victor Hadida as co-executive producers.

Recent and upcoming MUBI releases include Park Chan-wook’s Decision To Leave, Léa Mysius’s The Five Devils, Thomas Hardiman’s Medusa Deluxe, and Joachim Trier’s Oscar and BAFTA nominated The Worst Person in the World, which has passed £1M at the UK box office. MUBI’s co-production One Fine Morning from Mia Hansen-Løve has also premiered during Cannes Directors’ Fortnight.