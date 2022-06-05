Dave Smith Dies: Synthesizer Pioneer Whose Instruments Backed Michael Jackson, Kraftwerk, And More Was 72

Dave Smith, an electronics pioneer whose creations of MIDI (Musical Instrument Digital Interface) and the Prophet 5 synthesizer revolutionized popular music, died in Detroit. He was 72 and experienced a heart attack while attending the Movement electronic music festival, which ran May 28-30.

Smith began creating instruments in the mid-1970s while working in the aerospace industry. He bought a Minimoog synthesizer and built his own sequencer to program it. That became the Model 600, which allowed musicians to program melodic and rhythmic patterns.