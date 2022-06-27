Dave Franco, Katy O’Brian, Ed Harris And Jena Malone Join Kristen Stewart In ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ For A24

EXCLUSIVE: Katy O’Brian, Dave Franco, Ed Harris and Jena Malone have joined Kristen Stewart and Anna Baryshnikov in Love Lies Bleeding with A24 and Film4 teaming on the pic. Rose Glass will direct from a script she co-wrote with Weronika Tofilska.

The film is described as a romance fueled by ego, desire and the American Dream.

A24 will produce alongside Andrea Cornwell for Lobo Films and Oliver Kassman for Escape Plan Productions. Film4 developed the film alongside the filmmakers and will co-finance with A24, which will handle the global release of the film. Production starts this week.

Franco is coming off his scene-stealing role in the hit Apple series The Afterparty. On the film side, he has the Netflix vampire pic Day Shift up next, co-starring opposite Jamie Foxx. He also recently made his directorial debut on the 2021 thriller The Rental.

This marks O’Brian’s first major film role. Her credits include recurring roles on The Mandalorian, The Walking Dead, The Rookie and Black Lightning.

Harris can currently be seen on the HBO series Westworld, which had its fourth season premiere on Sunday. He is onscreen in Top Gun: Maverick, which passed the $1 billion worldwide box office milestone over the weekend. Malone can be seen starring opposite Billy Bob Thornton in the final season of Amazon Prime’s Goliath.

Franco is repped by WME, Anonymous Content and Felker Toczek Suddleson, O’Brian is repped by by Daniel Hoff Agency and RFM Management, Malone is repped by Gersh and Entertainment 360 and Harris is repped by CAA.