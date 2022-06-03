Dascha Polanco & Lil Rel Howery Join Natasha Lyonne In Rian Johnson’s Peacock Series

EXCLUSIVE: Dascha Polanco (Orange Is The New Black) and Lil Rel Howery (Free Guy) have been cast opposite Natasha Lyonne in Poker Face, Peacock’s 10-episode mystery drama series from Rian Johnson, his T-Street banner and MRC Television.

Details about the series or its characters have not been revealed beyond the show being described by Johnson as a fun, character driven, case-of-the-week mystery. In addition to Lyonne, Polanco and Howery join previously cast Adrien Brody, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Stephanie Hsu, Benjamin Bratt and David Castañeda.

Knives Out and Star Wars filmmaker Johnson is the creator, writer and director of Poker Face, and also executive produces alongside T-Street partner Ram Bergman and the company’s television president Nena Rodrigue. Lyonne serves as an executive producer via her Animal Pictures. The company’s Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens will co-executive produce. Lilla and Nora Zuckerman are executive producers/showrunners.

The series stems from T-Street’s first-look deal across film and television with MRC, which is a minority investor in the company.

Polanco starred as Dayanara Diaz in Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black for which she shared in three comedy ensemble SAG Awards. She was recently seen in the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award–winning musical In the Heights, and she’ll next be seen starring in the upcoming MGM superhero thriller film Samaritan, opposite Sylvester Stallone. She’s repped by Gersh, Liebman Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Howery most recently starred opposite Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy as well as the comedy hit Vacation Friends. He’ll next be seen in Sony Pictures’ live-action adaptation of Harold and the Purple Crayon, directed by Carlos Saldanha. His other credits include Bird Box; Jordan Peele’s Get Out; Judas and The Black Messiah and Bad Trip. He’s repped by UTA, Fourth Wall Management and Cohen and Gardner.