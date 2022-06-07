Music Doc ‘Darryl Jones: In The Blood’ Lands At Greenwich Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Greenwich Entertainment has acquired North American distribution rights to Darryl Jones: In the Blood, Eric Hamburg’s feature documentary about the bass player who has rocked with the Rolling Stones since replacing the retired Bill Wyman as well as playing with the likes of Miles Davis, Sting, Madonna and more. The distributor will release the pic in theaters October 7.

The deal comes after the bio-doc world premiered at the Rome Independent Film Festival and won a documentary award at the Oxford International Film Festival.

Darryl Jones: In the Blood, which marks Hamburg’s feature directorial debut, zooms in on the evolution of Jones, who grew up on the South Side of Chicago and was introduced right away to music and the politics of race — both played a role in his maturation as a musician and activist. The result is a deep-dive look at music and racism in America.

The doc features interviews with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and the late Charlie Watts in one of his last filmed interviews.

“Darryl’s music has brought satisfaction to millions,” said Hamburg, who also produced with Joe Losurdo, while Jones, Dan Braun and Rick English are executive producers. “This film tells the amazing story of his rise to the top of the music world, and his experience as a Black man in America.”

Greenwich’s Andy Bohn negotiated the acquisition with Submarine’s Braun for the filmmakers.