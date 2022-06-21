Danielle Deadwyler To Exec Produce & Star Opposite Aldis Hodge And Edwin Hodge In Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Parallel’

EXCLUSIVE: Danielle Deadwyler (Till) has signed on to star alongside Aldis Hodge and his brother Edwin Hodge in the sci-fi thriller Parallel, from director Kourosh Ahari (IFC Films’ The Night), which has entered production in Vancouver.

The film formerly titled Parallel Forest is a remake of Lei Zheng’s award-winning Chinese feature of the same name. It follows the journey of Vanessa (Deadwyler), a grief-stricken woman who mysteriously finds herself navigating between parallel spaces. While on a retreat with her husband and brother-in-law, and after suffering the loss of a child, she is faced with the threat of self destruction in order to regain the life she knew before her loss. These parallel gates may hold the key to releasing her grief or trapping her forever.

Edwin and Aldis Hodge wrote the script for Parallel with Jonathan Keasey (K-Sun) and will produce via their company Hodge Brothers Productions, alongside Rumble Riot’s Sean Lydiard and Jaylen Moore, as well as Keasey (Gamergate), and Ann Zhang of Beijing Pu Luo Media Co—the latter of which produced the original. Exec producers on the project are Deadwyler, Elliott Michael Smith and RJ Collins of Rumble Riot (Cut Throat City), Richie Doyle (Fremont Films), Alex Bretow (Mammoth Pictures), Lei Zheng and Chengxi Li at Beijing Pu Luo Media Co, Randall J. Bacon, Dean Scheske, Joseph Lanius and Danny R. Carmona.

Deadwyler was recently cast as the lead in Demimonde—an HBO sci-fi drama series from writer, director and executive producer J.J. Abrams, which ultimately did not move forward for budgetary reasons. The actress most recently starred opposite Gael García Bernal in the critically acclaimed HBO Max limited series Station Eleven from creator Patrick Somerville, having also appeared in the BAFTA-, NAACP Image Award and Gotham Award-winning Netflix feature The Harder They Fall, as well as Damon Lindelof’s Emmy-winning HBO series Watchmen and Donald Glover’s acclaimed FX series Atlanta. She’ll next be seen starring as Mamie Till in the MGM/Orion Pictures feature Till, directed by Chinonye Chukwu—and in the Netflix limited series From Scratch with Zoe Saldaña.

Deadwyler is represented by Paradigm, Play Management in Vancouver and Ziffren Brittenham.