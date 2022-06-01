‘Dancing With The Stars’: Conrad Green In Advanced Talks To Return As Exec Producer

EXCLUSIVE: It looks like a homecoming parade may be in order for Conrad Green: Deadline hears the veteran reality show producer is in advanced talks to return to Dancing with the Stars as its executive producer.

Green was the EP/showrunner of the competition show when it first launched on ABC in 2005. He was also part of the original BBC Worldwide Prods. team of Dancing that pitched the format to ABC.

ABC 2022 Fall Schedule Has ‘Bachelor In Paradise’, ‘Abbott’ & ‘Big Sky’ Move, ‘AMLT’ & ‘Wonder Years’ Held

He departed DWTS at the end of the 18th season to exec produce the Fox reality series Utopia. Altthough the show was short-lived, he signed an overall with the network in 2015.

Green would replace executive producer Andrew Llinares, who parted ways with DWTS before a 31st season of the show was ordered. In April, DWTS received a two-year pickup — for Seasons 31 and 32 — to debut exclusively on Disney+ this fall in the U.S. and Canada. It will be the first live series to debut on the service.

Fall 2022 Primetime TV Grid: No Fox (Yet) As Nets Play It Safe With Much More Of The Same

Deadline hears that some of the DWTS pros and judges already were told about Green’s possible return and are elated about the news.

Green’s recent credits include exec producing ABC’s remake of The Gong Show and Ultimate Tag on Fox. He earned nine Emmy nominations during his stint on Dancing with the Stars. Previously, he was an executive at BBC in London, where he developed and produced new entertainment formats. Green also served as a series editor for the first season of the UK version of Big Brother, and the series producer of Popstars.

Green is repped by ICM Partners.